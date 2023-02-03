Read full article on original website
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos
From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me. The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Man buys dollar store shampoo for his curly haired daughter he doubts isn't his: "I had a hard time bonding with her"
Genetics is complicated and, often, unpredictable. Therefore, parents are curious as to how their child will look, and some children turn out to be different from their parents.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
TODAY.com
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
4 Face-Framing Hairstyles That Make Woman Over 40 Look 10 Years Younger
A good haircut has the capacity to transform your entire face. As you grow older, it’s especially important to choose a flattering style that will compliment your features and enhance your youthful appearance without drawing the eye to natural signs ...
