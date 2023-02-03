Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial shows what he likes to do when JLo’s not around
Could it be a smiling Ben Affleck? The Super Bowl LVII made it happen as everyone’s favorite moody Batman found a reason to smile as his wife and long-time love, Jennifer Lopez, pulled up to a Dunkin’ Donuts location he happened to be manning. Okay, so maybe the smiles were more on the side of the patrons pulling up and being surprised by Affleck in the window, but there was tangible happiness nonetheless.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ gets trolled after Adam Warlock accidentally channels a ‘Black Adam’ meme
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam didn’t exactly go according to plan, which is putting it lightly. The actor and producer kept telling everyone the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change, and while it did, he ironically had absolutely nothing to do with it. Almost...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton is the absolute saving grace of ‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer
DC released the official trailer for The Flash, but it isn’t the scarlet speedster that captured the fans’ attention. Out of all the characters that appeared in the trailer, Michael Keaton‘s Batman became the star of the show, for obvious reasons. In the trailer, Ben Affleck‘s Batman...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ fans are agog at first look at unrecognizable DC star in new trailer
MCU fans might not have gotten a teaser for The Marvels at this weekend’s Super Bowl, but they didn’t come away empty-handed, as the studio treated them to a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer instead. There’s a whole lot to unpack in the fresh look at this spring’s franchise-ending threequel, with fans already going through the trailer with a fine-tooth comb to catch everything. Even the most eagle-eyed out there can be forgiven for overlooking our first glimpse at a DC character’s MCU debut.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller
For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Spawn’ star wants a cameo in the reboot we keep getting told is definitely happening
We might be closer to the long-promised Spawn reboot than ever before, and one original cast member is dying to return and that’s no joke. John Leguizamo, who played the villain “Clown” in the 1997 original film said he wants a piece of the action and even if he can’t reprise his old role he’s willing to play a smaller part or even a cameo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’
If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious ‘Man of Steel’ supporters inevitably have major issues with ‘The Flash’ trailer
The chaotic first decade of the DCU had plenty of ups and downs, but the fact the movie that launched the entire franchise didn’t even come close to getting a sequel has to rank as one of the most bizarre, especially when you consider how popular Man of Steel continues to be among the fandom to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Amid James Gunn recast rumors, ‘The Flash’ star speaks out on the power of hope
James Gunn‘s initial promise that The Flash was going to be something really special were only met with scorn, in the wake of its many high-profile delays and Ezra Miller’s personal and legal troubles, but the new trailer for this summer’s big DC blockbuster may have successfully turned the film’s reputation around. What with the return of both Michael Keaton AND Ben Affleck’s Batmen, folks are starting to buy into the hype and are wondering if this really could be a barnstorming end to the OG DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above
Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer stirs up the ‘who dies?’ debate all over again
The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer landed during last night’s Super Bowl, and as with previous trailers, it’s clear the movie will be a tearjerker. It’s looking almost certain that some of these beloved characters won’t make it to the credits, with snatches of scenes showing Star-Lord wailing in grief over what seems to be a hospital, characters solemnly carrying bodies, and visible chest wounds.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer finally earns James Gunn the support of DCU fandom
The first full trailer for DC’s The Flash has been released during the Super Bowl, and surprisingly, the reactions have been extremely positive. The film, which is set to debut on June 16, 2023, will follow The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he journeys to another reality, meeting different versions of characters throughout the DC Universe, including an alternate version of himself. The trailer not only showed off the other Barry Allen but also Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
Comments / 0