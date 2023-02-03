ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life

On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the '600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status

The long-running reality series, My 600-lb Life on TLC, has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35

Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances on social media.
'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers Reveals How Rhys Is Similar to Joe (EXCLUSIVE)

At last, Penn Badgley is back as everyone's favorite serial stalker and killer: Joe Goldberg. The much-anticipated fourth season of You sees the sociopath flee to London, where he goes by Jonathan Moore and falls in with a new posh social circle that includes an icy gallery manager (Charlotte Ritchie) and a wealthy playboy (Lukas Gage).
NBC's 'Night Court' Is Back in Session! Is the OG Series a 'Cheers' Spinoff?

It's been more than three decades, but Night Court is finally back in session (excuse our pun). The original Emmy-winning comedy series — which ran from 1984 to 1992 — showcases the night shift of the Manhattan municipal court. More specifically, it follows the kooky adventures of the court's staff members as they tackle ridiculous cases with the help of "the endlessly hilarious legal practices of Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Laverne Anderson)," as put by NBC.
Who's the Voice Actor Behind Sirona Ryan in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

The highly controversial and divisive open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has been exploding in viewership on Twitch and drawing a hardline in the sand between gamers on social media. Since the game has a connection to franchise creator J.K. Rowling, who has said harmful anti-trans comments in the past, many have resulted in boycotting the game through various means.
'Down Home Fab' Is Coming Back for Season 2 and Here's How To Be Part of It

Every HGTV show has to start somewhere, but Down Home Fab had a quick rise after its series premiere. And viewers are already wondering how to get on the show. Now that it was greenlit for a second season, there's some Down Home Fab casting information available for Season 2 and maybe even beyond. Hey, we can dream when it comes to future seasons, right?
