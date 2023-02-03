Read full article on original website
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life
On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
'Bachelor' Fans May See More of Christina Mandrell After Season 27 Is Over (SPOILERS)
Some fans of The Bachelor watch the flagship show simply to better appreciate the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise each season. And even if that's not why you tune in each week to The Bachelor, you might find yourself wondering if Christina Mandrell will be back on the show that combines fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Quavo Blocks Offset from Takeoff Tribute; Fight Breaks Out Backstage at the Grammy's
There is still bad blood between Migos rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff, and those emotions followed them backstage at the Grammy's in which a physical altercation broke out between the two.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the '600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status
The long-running reality series, My 600-lb Life on TLC, has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
Remember Ryan's Ex-Girlfriend Dalis From 'Teen Mom OG'? She's Now a Mom of Two!
It's been a minute since we've heard from the Teen Mom OG cast. The series, which was a follow-up to 16 and Pregnant, followed new moms like Maci Bookout as they tackled raising children while navigating early adulthood. Article continues below advertisement. Maci and her son's father Ryan Edwards split...
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35
Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances on social media.
'The Flash' Is Speeding Away for Good — Everything We Know About the Cancellation
For almost the past decade, one thing Arrowverse fans could rely on was The Flash. One of the many spin-offs from the original Arrow series, the long-running CW show has been a staple in the lives of DC comics fans. Even still, it couldn’t last forever. In mid-2022, it was announced that The Flash was canceled.
Gina From 'MAFS' on Running Her Own Business: "My Salon Is My Baby" (EXCLUSIVE)
Even though Gina and Clint have proven they may not be the best match in Season 16 of Married at First Sight, it's hard to deny the drama and intrigue the couple brings to the screen. In that regard, fans are talking about the couple and they're curious about who both Gina and Clint are outside of the show.
Ashton Kutcher Met Reese Witherspoon's Dad While Preparing for Their New Rom-Com
2023 feels like the year of Netflix romantic comedies. To prepare for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is releasing several projects in the romantic genre, and one of the most anticipated is Your Place or Mine, which stars Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon. While they’re both rom-com royalty, they may seem like an unlikely pairing.
'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers Reveals How Rhys Is Similar to Joe (EXCLUSIVE)
At last, Penn Badgley is back as everyone's favorite serial stalker and killer: Joe Goldberg. The much-anticipated fourth season of You sees the sociopath flee to London, where he goes by Jonathan Moore and falls in with a new posh social circle that includes an icy gallery manager (Charlotte Ritchie) and a wealthy playboy (Lukas Gage).
NBC's 'Night Court' Is Back in Session! Is the OG Series a 'Cheers' Spinoff?
It's been more than three decades, but Night Court is finally back in session (excuse our pun). The original Emmy-winning comedy series — which ran from 1984 to 1992 — showcases the night shift of the Manhattan municipal court. More specifically, it follows the kooky adventures of the court's staff members as they tackle ridiculous cases with the help of "the endlessly hilarious legal practices of Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Laverne Anderson)," as put by NBC.
Latonya Pottain From 'My 600-Lb Life' Is Working on Getting Healthy — Where Is She Now?
The stories featured on My 600-Lb Life always feature participants whose emotional journeys have led them to a turning point in their lives. And Latonya Pottain from the Feb. 8 episode of My 600-Lb Life is no different. But because she has such a zest for life and determination to get healthy at nearly 700 pounds, viewers want to know where Latonya is now.
Who's the Voice Actor Behind Sirona Ryan in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?
The highly controversial and divisive open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has been exploding in viewership on Twitch and drawing a hardline in the sand between gamers on social media. Since the game has a connection to franchise creator J.K. Rowling, who has said harmful anti-trans comments in the past, many have resulted in boycotting the game through various means.
Comedian Brian Posehn Reveals His Man-Crush on The Rock in His New Special (EXCLUSIVE)
To some people, Brian Posehn is known as just “that guy" as he has been featured in over 100 different projects since 1994, including Friends, Seinfeld, and more recently, New Girl and The Big Bang Theory. But he’s so much more than a sitcom actor — he’s a comedian,...
'Down Home Fab' Is Coming Back for Season 2 and Here's How To Be Part of It
Every HGTV show has to start somewhere, but Down Home Fab had a quick rise after its series premiere. And viewers are already wondering how to get on the show. Now that it was greenlit for a second season, there's some Down Home Fab casting information available for Season 2 and maybe even beyond. Hey, we can dream when it comes to future seasons, right?
