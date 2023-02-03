Read full article on original website
Beverly Ann Knapp
Beverly Ann Knapp, 83, of rural Clinton County, died February 6, 2023 at Mulberry Health. She was born March 3, 1939 in Frankfort to Oscar & Eula (Hurt) Palmore. She married Reid M. Knapp on July 28, 1957 in Jefferson and he survives. Beverly was a 1957 gradu. ate of...
James Earl “Jim” Dollard
James Earl “Jim” Dollard, 72, of Frankfort, died February 4, 2023 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. He was born March 20, 1950 in Lebanon, Ind. to William Dollard and Helen (Campbell) Flowers. Jim had lived in Lake Wells,. Florida and for the last 3 years in Clinton...
Dianna Kay (Wortman) Bryant
Dianna worked various jobs over the years. She enjoyed bartending, waitressing, then finally retired from Landis/Gyr when they moved to Mexico in 2005. While growing up in Lafayette, Dianna had attended schools in the Lafayette school corporation. She loved planting flowers on her back patio and won several awards for...
HLTV With Don And Karl Back In Action Tonight With Clinton Prairie At Clinton Central
The game that was postponed on January 27 due to dangerous icy roads between the Gophers and Bulldogs will be played tonight at Clinton Central. Join Don and Karl as they bring you play by play on hoosierlandtv. The Centralettes and Prairiettes will be dancing together at halftime. The Farmers...
HLTV Sassy Salon’s Players Of The Game
The Sassy Salon Players of the Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central game were Clinton Prairie’s Ryan Harshbarger and Clinton Central’s Lane Davis. The Gophers defeated the Bulldogs 73-31. As always we thank our sponsors. Sassy’s Salon in Delphi, Winski’s, Jimmy Ewing Appliance Repair, Wampler Services, Inc., Jerry’s Body...
Clinton County Project Designed to Spur Economic Development
Construction will begin this Spring on a project many hope could be an economic catalyst for Clinton County and the City of Frankfort. A new intersection at State Road 28 and County Road 800 W, just east of I-65, promises to roll out a welcome mat for new commercial development.
Clinton Prairie Wins Big Over Clinton Central
Jake McGraw scored 31 points and continues to lead the Gophers in top shooting as Clinton Prairie defeated Clinton Central Tuesday evening at Clinton Central. The Gophers took the lead out of the gate and the Bulldogs never caught up, The game ended under a running clock. The score was Clinton Prairie 73-31. Top Scorers for Clinton Central were Troy Smith with 10 points, and Lane Davis added 9.
Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit
On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
Area Under High Wind Watch in Affect Through Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a High Wind Watch until 7 p.m. Thursday for portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Affected areas are Boone,...
