ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Hip-hop/R&B superstar Doja Cat says she now wants to make "raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk"

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGKP6_0kbc9ZU900

No sooner had we adjusted to, and celebrated, the idea of pop star Demi Lovato going pop-punk, and country queen Dolly Parton working upon a loud and proud rock 'n' roll record , than we've been informed of another high profile musician set to make an equally unanticipated lane change, artistically-speaking. Yes, the word is out that pop/hip-hop/R&B 'face' Doja Cat is planning upon gatecrashing the punk rock scene.

"I want to explore punk," the 27-year-old Los Angeles-based rapper/singer/songwriter tells Variety in a new interview set to ruffle a few feathers, quickly clarifying her statement by emphasising, "but not pop -punk."

"I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now," reasons Ms Cat, better known to her nearest and dearest as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini . "And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don't think I'm the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It's just something that I'm doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don't even know if that's gonna make it out there."

A colourful, sometimes controversial, entertainer, Doja Cat was regarded as something of a joke, or a novelty at best, when she first crashed into the public consciousness in 2018 with her viral hit Mooo! , which struck a chord worldwide with lyrics such as " Old MacDonald had a farm / I give him a titty, tryna keep him calm " and a chorus which insists, " Bitch, I'm a cow, Bitch, I'm a cow ".

Those who had pegged the singer as a here today /gone later today one (novelty) hit  wonder have been forced to re-calibrate their assessment across the past five years, as she's gone from strength-to-strength, winning a Grammy Award for 2021 single Kiss Me More , taken from her third album Planet Her , which ended up becoming the tenth-biggest-selling album in the world in 2021.

At the time of writing, the singer/rapper has an impressive 51,721,163 monthly listeners on Spotify - with her 86 songs on the platform racking up 12.7 billion streams - and 25.2 million followers on Instagram. Despite her success and celebrity, however, she has not always felt at ease in her chosen career. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I'm a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this..." she tweeted last year. "This shit ain't for me so I'm out."

The prospect of diving into the punk world, however, appears to have lit a new fire under the singer, who tells Variety that her current favourite band is Bristol post-punks Idles .

"I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she adds, “but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction."

"Rap is punk and punk can be rap."

As an example of Doja Cat's disregard for genre conventions, you can hear her cover of Hole's Celebrity Skin below.

Comments / 5

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
rolling out

Chris Brown has temper tantrum after losing R&B Album of the Year Grammy

Chris Brown nearly had a conniption after he lost out in the R&B Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Breezy, whose mercurial disposition is the polar opposite of that laid-back nickname, exploded with volcanic intensity — and some would add disrespectfully — after the gold trophy went to Robert Glasper during the 65th Grammys in downtown Los Angeles.
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
Hypebae

"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why

Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae

Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
hotnewhiphop.com

Flesh-N-Bone Warns Nelly Of Drug Use After Gangsta Boo’s Death

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed some concern after footage of Nelly’s odd Juicy Fest performance surfaced. After the tragic passing of Gangsta Boo, fans and loved ones are reeling at its shock and as-of-yet unclear circumstances. While millions honored and will continue to honor her legacy and memory, other close ones are reflecting on the wider issues that might be at play. Moreover, Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony warned Nelly of the dangers of drug use after his viral Juicy Fest performance.
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Louder

Louder

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy