Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Tesla Adjust Prices Again Following Federal Rule Change
For the second time this month, Tesla is adjusting its prices in a bid to maximize consumer demand amid an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.
dailyhodl.com
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
Engadget
Tesla raises Model Y pricing following federal tax credit change
The Long Range and Performance models are now $1,000 more expensive than before. Tesla has quietly raised the price of its best-selling Model Y crossover. As of Saturday, the lists the Long Range and Performance models at $54,990 and $57,990, respectively. For the former, that represents a $2,000 increase from the all-time low it hit when Tesla in the middle of January. As for the Performance variant, it’s currently $1,000 more than it was after last month’s price adjustment.
cheddar.com
Jury Finds Musk Did Not Defraud Tesla Investors
A jury found that Elon Musk did not defraud Tesla investors with a 2018 tweet about taking the company private and that he had the financing to do so.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype shows off its bed’s capacity by carrying multiple off-road tires
As a pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck will be judged in part based on the utility that it can offer its users. With this in mind, the capacity of the vehicle’s bed would likely be one of Cybertruck’s make-or-break points. Making it too small would compromise the vehicle’s utility, and making it too large would make the Cybertruck too cumbersome.
