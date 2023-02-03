D.A. vows ‘zero tolerance’ for black-market sales of marijuana products on Staten Island

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A recent report from the Citizen’s Committee for Children (CCC) has revealed that Staten Island ranked among the top 10 New York counties with the most barriers to children and families’ well-being in two key categories – housing and community resources. The CCC...
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)
Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
Killer who gunned down young Staten Island man in Mercedes takes plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man charged with gunning down an apparent adversary from New Brighton has taken a plea in state Supreme Court, St. George. Godkhaliq Daugherty, 21, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of Prince Edmonds — one of three fatal shootings over a period of 28 hours on the borough’s North Shore, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval across the city.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
NY Lottery: $1M ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Powerball’s 10 biggest jackpots was up for grabs Monday night, and one lucky winner claimed the top prize of $755 million. And while the top ticket was not sold in NYC -- the big hit was in Washington state – there were some lucky losers in the Tristate, with one prize sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
“Don’t lie to me!” — Robbery trial erupts in fiery exchange. Possible motive revealed. Verdict delivered.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of two decades in prison, a 52-year-old defendant standing trial for robbery went on multiple tirades Monday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Marcel Pridgen, of Mariners Harbor, shouted at Judge Mario F. Mattei that he wanted to be in the courtroom...
Staten Island lawyer killed in Chile will be remembered during tributes this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family and friends of a Staten Island man killed while vacationing in Chile will be celebrating his life this week with the announcement of details for multiple events being held in his honor. Eric Garvin, 38, of Stapleton, a local lawyer and community advocate,...
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway after Gowanus Expressway crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, for the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA. 511 NY is reporting delays on the upper level starting around 7:40 a.m.
Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Staten Island man, 29, charged with unlawful surveillance, texting image of victim’s privates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 29-year-old man from Eltingville illegally shared a nude photo of a victim by text message. Michael Guglielmelli of Woods of Arden Road was arrested on Jan. 20 for the incident that occurred on the South Shore, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Deterring potential bridge jumpers: Safety fencing on Verrazzano-Narrows now complete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has completed work on the new safety fencing on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge that is intended to deter potential jumpers on the iconic crossing. Installation of the new $32.8 million safety fencing has been a priority for the agency given the long history of residents...
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in NYC this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to buy your favorite Girl Scout cookie, with one of the sweetest seasons of the year beginning in New York City in just a few weeks. The Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 in New York City will begin on Wednesday, March 1.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0