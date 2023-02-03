ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

D.A. vows ‘zero tolerance’ for black-market sales of marijuana products on Staten Island

By Scott R. Axelrod
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)

Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Killer who gunned down young Staten Island man in Mercedes takes plea

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man charged with gunning down an apparent adversary from New Brighton has taken a plea in state Supreme Court, St. George. Godkhaliq Daugherty, 21, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of Prince Edmonds — one of three fatal shootings over a period of 28 hours on the borough’s North Shore, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval across the city.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy