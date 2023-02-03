Head shots 20: Once again, 43 is the magic number as we take a look at more ex-HS girls’ basketball players, through the years

Read full article on original website
Related
HS boys’ basketball: Don’t miss our SIHSL Tournament coverage! Become a SILive subscriber
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Borough President Vito Fossella Staten Island High School League (SIHSL) Tournament will return in 2023 as the event will start on Thursday evening (Feb. 9). The hoops tourney is Staten Island’s version of March Madness in February as boys’ teams on...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Ryan Cambria scores 32 as SIA avenges loss to New Dorp with OT victory; SP’s JV upends Sea
Staten Island Academy and New Dorp met for the second time this season, and the Tigers were able to avenge an earlier loss to the Centrals with a hard-fought 80-74 overtime victory at New Dorp on Tuesday afternoon. Ryan Cambria led four Tigers in double figures with 32 points. Jack...
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Hill celebrates its ‘Stars’ with a win; SIA B heading to playoffs, plus more
St. Joseph Hill Academy celebrated what it has dubbed its inaugural “Special Needs Day” over the weekend -- hosting the Shining Stars basketball program for special needs athletes. After the Stars graced the court for an exhibition contest on Saturday morning, the Hilltoppers followed with a 66-43 triumph over visiting Kellenberg.
HS boys’ hoops: St. Peter’s survives 4th quarter scare to squeeze by Sea, 43-41, and earn share of CHSAASI crown
St. Peter’s took a punch to the gut, but eventually let out a collective sigh of relief Tuesday. And that just might be an understatement.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0