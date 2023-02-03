ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

TxDOT: SH-358 eastbound mainlane set to close Sunday night

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
The SH-358 eastbound mainlanes between Weber Road and Everhart Road are set to close Sunday night, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

As part of the SH-358 Ramp Reversal Project, TxDOT contractors scheduled the closure to remove an overhead sign structure and the Staples Street sign.

"Contractors will install a new overhead sign structure and Staples sign at a later date," the release states.

The eastbound mainlanes between Weber and Everhart will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

"All drivers will exit Weber, continue on the eastbound frontage road and may re-enter the mainlanes after Everhart," the release states. "The eastbound Kostoryz Road and Weber entrance ramps will also be closed."

Because of the closure, drivers may see delays and heavier traffic on the eastbound frontage road during the mainlane closure and "should plan alternate routes."

All work is weather permitting, the release states. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

