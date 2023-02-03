ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Gets Pre-Thanksgiving 2024 Release

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Paramount has just dated the Ridley Scott -directed follow-up for November 22, 2024.

Aftersun Oscar nominated Best Actor Paul Mescal is in talks to be in the film, as Deadline first told you.

Scott produces with Michael Pruss, Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher off David Scarpa’s screenplay.

As Justin Kroll first reported, Mescal isn’t replacing Russell Crowe’s Maximus from the first film, who died. He’s playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla ( Connie Nielsen ), who now is a grown man as the story takes place years after the first film ended. Lucius also was the nephew of Commodus ( Joaquin Phoenix ), the son of Roman leader Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father seized the throne. Commodus wound up in the gladiator ring with Maximus — who, though mortally wounded, skewered the emperor before fading into the great beyond to reunite with his slain wife and son. Maximus saved the boy and his mother while avenging his own family, and left a strong impression on the young Lucius.

Nov. 22 is the weekend before Thanksgiving 2024. No other tentpoles are currently scheduled on the date. Gladiator 2 will precede the Nov. 27 theatrical release of an untitled Disney animated film.

Community Policy