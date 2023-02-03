ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghosts’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ Hit Series High Audiences As CBS Marks Record Thursday Night

By Katie Campione
 5 days ago

Ghosts and So Help Me Todd both reached series high viewership on Thursday, helping earn CBS the top spot among the broadcast networks during primetime.

Ghosts averaged 6.82M viewers at 8:30 p.m., according to early Nielsen data. That marks its highest fast national audience ever, and the tally is likely to increase slightly when final numbers come in later Friday.

The sophomore comedy was followed by So Help Me Todd , which also posted its best fast nationals ever. The show, which was recently renewed for Season 2, brought in about 5.1M total viewers.

CBS also had a successful night with the other series in the Thursday primetime lineup, Young Sheldon and CSI: Vegas .

Young Sheldon , which is consistently one of the network’s highest-rated series, was up from its season-to-date average audience with 7.15M viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. That’s the show’s second-largest audience of the season.

CSI: Vegas marked its largest fast national audience of the season with 3.74M viewers. Overall, this was CBS’ largest Thursday night of the 2022-23 TV season so far.

