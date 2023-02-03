ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley High School briefly in ‘lock and teach’ following Friday incident

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiibs_0kbc92gf00

Students and staff at Grain Valley High School were briefly in a “lock and teach” status Friday following an incident just before 8 a.m.

School district officials say a student at the high school notified administrators of the presence of a “young male” on the high school grounds who “did not belong.”

Police were called in to block entrances to the high school, located at 551 SW Eagles Pkwy., during the investigation.

During a brief period of time throughout the investigation, police were made aware that the young male might have been armed with a knife, though that report was later proved false.

Police took the person into custody around 8:30 a.m. and the school resumed normal teaching shortly thereafter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.
BELTON, MO
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
WIBW

6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy