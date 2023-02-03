11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day . Though the day has traditionally been reserved for romantic partners, it needn’t be – you may find that you want to treat your gal pal, a relative or, indeed, yourself.

Whoever you’re showering with affection and appreciation, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers, when it comes to gifts that wow. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will wear on repeat. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.

When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth having your recipient’s taste at the forefront – do they wear gold, silver or rose gold? Do they favour understated designs or prefer something maximalist? Once you’ve nailed your criteria, your gift will undoubtedly be worn time and again, rather than ending up collecting dust in the back of a jewellery box.

Although it’s said diamonds are a girl’s best friend, there are plenty of other ways to symbolise your love, including opting for something personalised or a stone that you know they will love. Also, while we would always recommend sticking to pieces that are timeless, if it is the trends you’re interested in, pearls are huge news this year, and so too are statement rings.

To prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by the amount of choice on offer, we’ve put together a carefully curated guide and done the heavy lifting for you. Be it a personalised piece or a pair of earrings you hope they’ll never take off, these are the Valentine’s Day jewellery gifts we think giftees will fall in love with.

How we tested

If you’re wondering how we put this selection of the best jewellery gifts together, we paid close attention to packaging, as well as how well-made each item was and what it was like to wear. Price point was also very important to us. You’re sure to dazzle your recipient with one of these finds – trust us when we say these pieces are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery gifts for 2023 are:

Best overall – Astrid & Miyu bold tennis chain gold bracelet: £85, Astridandmiyu.com

– Astrid & Miyu bold tennis chain gold bracelet: £85, Astridandmiyu.com Best everyday ring – About November Mai wave cuff ring: £25, About-november.com

– About November Mai wave cuff ring: £25, About-november.com Best personalisable jewellery gift – Daphine Kaur bangle: £120, Daphine.com

– Daphine Kaur bangle: £120, Daphine.com Best statement ring – Mejuri croissant dome ring: £68, Mejuri.com

– Mejuri croissant dome ring: £68, Mejuri.com Best hoop earrings – Orelia etched heart oval hoop earrings: £25, Orelia.co.uk

– Orelia etched heart oval hoop earrings: £25, Orelia.co.uk Best chain necklace – V By Laura Vann Figaro chain necklace: £50, Vbylauravann.com

– V By Laura Vann Figaro chain necklace: £50, Vbylauravann.com Best imitation diamond ring – Heavenly London the gold a la folie ring: £90, Heavenlylondon.com

– Heavenly London the gold a la folie ring: £90, Heavenlylondon.com Best initial necklace – Ana Luisa letter necklace: £64, Analuisa.com

– Ana Luisa letter necklace: £64, Analuisa.com Best stud earrings – V By Laura Vann Ophelia gold stud earrings: £35, Vbylauravann.com

– V By Laura Vann Ophelia gold stud earrings: £35, Vbylauravann.com Best jewellery subscription service – Chloe Polo Valentine’s Day gift box: From £40, Chloepolo.co.uk

– Chloe Polo Valentine’s Day gift box: From £40, Chloepolo.co.uk Best beaded bracelet – Anni Lu Nuanua bracelet: £40, Libertylondon.com

