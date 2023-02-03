ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Matt Munisteri will perform with University of Scranton Jazz Band

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YQUM_0kbc8kHT00
Matt Munisteri will be a special guest when the University of Scranton Jazz Band presents ‘A Concert of Love Songs’ on Feb. 19 in the Houlihan-McLean Center. The concert is presented free of charge. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert featuring The University of Scranton Jazz Band with special guest guitarist and vocalist Matt Munisteri. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Munisteri will also offer a free guitar masterclass in the afternoon before the concert, please email [email protected] for more information.

According to Performance Music directors Cheryl Y. Boga and Philip J. Kuehn, the concert will feature a variety of songs about love and heartbreak, in a nod to the concert’s proximity to Valentine’s Day. Munisteri and the Jazz Band will combine to perform a number of songs together, and there will be several solo pieces during the concert featuring only Munisteri.

A multi-faceted musician, Munisteri is the guitarist on several chart-topping jazz CDs. He is a critically lauded songwriter and nimble lyricist, he has been described as an urban banjo-warrior, a selfless and devoted sideman, a wry-yet-honest singer, an engaging and winning front-man, and an arranger whose ear-pulling re-inventions of well-traveled songs have contributed to Grammy winning CDs for artists such as Loudon Wainwright and Catherine Russell.

Munisteri’s debut CD “Love Story” from 2003 wound up on several critic’s “Best Of” lists, and garnered the number two slot on Amazon’s Top Ten Jazz CDs of The Year. A formidable lyricist, his literate songs have been compared to Randy Newman, Mose Allison and Bob Dorough. Munisteri has been featured on France’s ARTE television, profiled in Downbeat magazine, honored with Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s Editor’s Choice award, and has been the subject of several broadcasts on NPR.

When not working on his own projects, his primary sideman gigs for the last few years have been playing with violinist Mark O’Connor’s Hot Swing, Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra and with the singer Catherine Russell, for whom he also currently serves as Music Director. He also lent a hand to his friend, guitarist Julian Lage, producing Julian’s acclaimed solo guitar debut “Worlds Fair” (2015).

The primary focus of Performance Music at The University of Scranton is its student choral and instrumental performing ensembles. There is no music major at the University, and all enrolled Scranton students (undergraduate and graduate) from every major are eligible for membership in the University bands, choirs and string ensembles, with neither an audition nor enrollment fee required for membership. Hundreds of students participate in the ensembles each year, and a number of University faculty, staff and alumni perform with them.

Performance Music’s large ensembles include Concert/Symphonic Band, Concert Choir/Singers, String Orchestra and Jazz Band (big band format). Smaller groups are made up of members from within the large ensembles, and include Steel Drum Band, Percussion Ensemble, Flute Ensemble, Trumpet Ensemble and Sax Ensemble, plus other small vocal and instrumental groups in various formats. Solo, duo and trio performance opportunities are available to members of the ensembles through the general recitals offered each semester.

Other programs within the department, including guest artist concerts, World Premiere Composition Series, Nelhybel Collection and Scranton Brass Orchestra, closely coordinate programming with the student ensembles and offer unique opportunities for student musicians in the ensembles to hear, observe, interact and perform with numerous world-class musicians and artist-teachers. High school juniors and seniors who are considering applying to Scranton are encouraged to contact Performance Music to arrange to sit in on a rehearsal, meet the staff, attend a concert or tour the building.

For further information on the concert, call 570-941-7624, email [email protected] or visit scranton.edu/music. Please check Performance Music’s website, within 24 hours of the concert for information regarding venue requirements for audiences, as policies regarding campus health and safety may change throughout the season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Grammy Award winning songwriter from Kingston visits PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, and on Monday, Chris and Rachel were lucky enough to speak with one of the winners, Matt Rogers from Luzerne County. Matt won the Grammy for Best Country Song, along with Ben Stennis. The duo...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

‘The choirs love singing them, we have a blast’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Picture this: It’s Feb. 14 and someone you care about answers their phone — or starts listening to voice messages — and suddenly they hear a choir launching into its best rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” or Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” or Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You.”
SHAVERTOWN, PA
WOLF

Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Hanover Area approves 2023-24 calendar

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School Board approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year during Tuesday’s monthly meeting. It sets the first day of school for students on Monday, Aug. 28, but that will be a four-day week, with no school on Friday, Sept. 1. Graduation is planned for June 3. Winter break runs Dec. 5-Jan 1 and spring break March 28-April 2. The five snow make up days are, in order of use, April 2, March 28, April 1, March 27 and May 3.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Emergency shelters open early for cold weather

(WOLF) — Due to the extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday, three emergency shelters adjusted their schedules to meet the needs of the community. Those shelters are Divine Providence in Hazelton, Mother Teresa's Haven Shelter in Wilkes-Barre, and Saint Anthony's Haven Shelter in Scranton. Each one opened one...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday. They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds. Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia. $243 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Local Roundup: Dallas boys basketball clinches Division 1 title

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Dallas used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from Crestwood for a 58-36 victory Tuesday night to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball championship. The win coupled with Pittston Area’s loss to Tunkhannock gave the Mountaineers the...
DALLAS, PA
Times Leader

DeAngelo returns to Wyoming Area School Board

EXETER — Nick DeAngelo returned to the Wyoming Area School Board Tuesday thanks to five sitting members voting to have him fill a seat vacated by Paul Porfirio, who resigned for health reasons Jan. 24. The board advertised for letters of interest and received three, from DeAngelo, Ryan Foy and Patricia Morgan.
EXETER, PA
Times Leader

Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy