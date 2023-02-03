ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Shines in Silver Chain Bralette, Blue Blazer & Cap-Toe Pumps at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

By Melody Rivera
 5 days ago
Kate Hudson sparkled as she attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Bride Wars” star wore a crystal bralette that featured fringe detailing. She layered the top with a sky blue oversized blazer. She paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted high-low miniskirt.

Hudson opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant ensemble. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip. Hairstylist Marcus Francis and makeup artist Debra Ferullo created her subtle look. T

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured a white cap toe and a nude panel in the heel area. The pumps brought height to the look with a nude stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

The last time we saw Hudson was at the “Poker Face” premiere in Los Angeles wearing a velvet dress with cowboy boots .

Stella McCartney hosted a party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, Muna, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

PHOTOS:  Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Fetes Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato & More

