What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

By Eliza Ketcher
 5 days ago

There are many misconceptions why men, women, and children risk their lives to cross the Channel to come to the UK. More than 45,000 people made the perilous crossing in 2022 , fleeing conflict, persecution, or, increasingly, climate pressures.

In this episode of You Ask the Questions, activist Zoe Gardner—who works with charities to defend the rights of migrants and refugees —answers your questions on why people are risking their lives to come to the UK, how migration policy in the UK can often be racist and discriminatory, and what can be done to solve the crisis.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

