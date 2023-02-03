Read full article on original website
Complex
Woman Walking to Work Finds $15,000 Inside Bag, Returns It to Police
A Michigan woman who walks almost three miles to work every day for the past year has made headlines after she returned a bag she found that had $15k inside of it, FOX 2 Detroit reports. As Diane Gordon of Michigan explained, she had been walking 2.7 miles to work...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Is It Illegal In Texas To Cut My Neighbor’s Tree Limbs If They Hang Into My Yard?
It's not my tree! That's probably what you are thinking when a neighbor's tree limbs hang over into your yard. And, if It gets on your nerves and the neighbor isn't doing anything about it, can you act on it? Maybe you have asked them nicely to trim their tree that hangs over into your yard and they have done nothing about it. Maybe you decide it's time to trim it yourself. Question is, is it illegal for you to TRIM your neighbor's tree if it hangs over into your yard?
'No one is helping': Murdered mom's family fighting to get her 2-year-old from suspects' relatives
The grandmother of Chrisheena Lee says she can't sleep knowing the baby is with the suspect's family and is concerned about her welfare.
Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police
Police have said a Las Vegas man forced another man to either overdose on fentanyl or be killed.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
280,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 600 pounds of powder seized from Ohio, neighboring states in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky alone, personnel seized more than 280,00 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder – more...
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was led on a high-speed chase by a smuggler carrying five illegal immigrants last week, including a four-year-old from Cuba.
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus
Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon. The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.RELATED Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods ColoradoThe discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made. RELATED Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl distribution resulting in death
A Woman Abandoned Her Dog At A Texas Gas Station & A Man Watching Saved The Day (VIDEO)
A Texas man's recent gas station trip turned into something much more than he bargained for after witnessing the most heart-wrenching situation when a dog was abandoned and tied to a post. Jason Hutchison (@bigdaddyjason_44) shared clips to TikTok on Friday of his view from a Houston, Texas, gas pump,...
Two Spirit Airlines Passengers Charged With Drug Smuggling After ‘Bricks’ of Cocaine Found Wrapped in Frozen Sea Snails
Two Spirit Airlines passengers face charges of attempted drug smuggling after bricks of Cocaine were found wrapped in frozen sea snails in their carry-on luggage during routine screening at St Croix Airport in the US Virgin Islands. Edward Saldana, 36, and Bianca Torres, 34, have been charged with possession with...
