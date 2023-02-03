ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Is It Illegal In Texas To Cut My Neighbor’s Tree Limbs If They Hang Into My Yard?

It's not my tree! That's probably what you are thinking when a neighbor's tree limbs hang over into your yard. And, if It gets on your nerves and the neighbor isn't doing anything about it, can you act on it? Maybe you have asked them nicely to trim their tree that hangs over into your yard and they have done nothing about it. Maybe you decide it's time to trim it yourself. Question is, is it illegal for you to TRIM your neighbor's tree if it hangs over into your yard?
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid

EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
EASTLAND, TX
CBS Denver

22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus

Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon. The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.RELATED  Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods ColoradoThe discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made. RELATED  Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl distribution resulting in death
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

