Cornell Daily Sun

Psychedelics May Alleviate Mental Illness, New Cornell Study Finds

The Kwan Lab, a systems neuroscience lab in the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering, published a study in May 2021 that psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms,” can lead to fairly long-lasting structural changes in the frontal cortex of the brain. The effects of psilocybin on neuronal structure has led researchers to believe that these drugs have the potential to act as treatments for mental illnesses, such as depression.
Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy

Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
msn.com

New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors

A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
Open Book Extracts Launches Research Study On Minor Cannabinoids For Relaxation And Calmness

Open Book Extracts launched a placebo-controlled trial of minor cannabinoid formulations to improve relaxation and calmness. The most prevalent mental health disorder in the world is anxiety. Globally, an estimated 284 million people experienced anxiety disorders in 2017, with women being diagnosed at twice the rate of men. To address this market need, OBX developed and tested distinct formulas designed to help people unwind (relaxation) and/or clear their mind (calmness).
labroots.com

What are the Real Risks to Consuming Cannabis?

A lot of controversy surrounds the reported risks associated with consuming cannabis. One reason is that until recently, scientists have been limited as to how much research they could perform on the plant. As a result, many of the available studies and data available is inconclusive. That said, some researchers...
The Independent

Reconstruction of Nabataean woman to help understanding of ancient civilisation

What is believed to be the first known reconstruction of an ancient Nabataean woman’s face will be displayed in Saudi Arabia after years of work from archaeologists, anthropologists and academics.The remains of the woman, known as Hinat, were found in a tomb on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hegra – she was thought to have died around the first century BC.Archaeologists, anthropologists, forensic reconstruction experts and a 3D sculptor were all involved in the process – after a 3D reconstruction was completed and validated in July 2020, work began on making molds to produce a silicon bust of...
Futurism

Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System

Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
KevinMD.com

The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis

Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Popular Science

Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life

A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
studyfinds.org

‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level

CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Futurism

Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol

The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Futurism

Scientists Find Nearby Planet the Same Size of Earth, Plan to Search It for Life

A team of astronomers has discovered a highly intriguing rocky planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Since it orbits its star at a distance where liquid water can exist, the scientists say they're excited to probe the Earth-like planet for signs of extraterrestrial life. Out of...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
Evaxion Biotech, Pantherna Reveals Encouraging Data From mRNA-Based Cancer Vaccine

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH announced a preclinical proof of concept for combining the two companies key technologies. The preclinical data demonstrate that tumor neoantigens identified by Evaxion's AI platform, PIONEER, drive a strong immune response and lead to complete inhibition of tumor growth in a preclinical model when delivered using Pantherna's proprietary lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform.
