Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike
All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial
After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after...
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss
Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
Teva Pharma Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, FY23 Outlook Within Expectations
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA Q4 sales reached $3.88 billion, shrinking 5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.93 billion. The decrease is mainly due to lower revenues from generic products and certain respiratory products in North America segment as well as Copaxone, offset by higher revenues from Anda, generic products in the Europe segment, Austedo, and Ajovy.
You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years
The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH. Enphase is a...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Getting Hammered
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 13.95% to $2.59 during Wednesday's session on continued downward momentum following Monday's short squeeze volatility. Bed Bath & Beyond on Monday announced a proposed $225 million offering of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants. The company on Tuesday announced completion of the public equity offering, saying net proceeds would be immediatly used to pay ABL facility.
Bunge Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Expectations; Predicts Favorable Market Environment In 2023
Bunge Ltd BG reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year to $16.66 billion, missing the consensus of $18.22 billion. Net sales from the Agribusiness segment declined 2.8% to $11.98 billion, and Refined & Specialty Oils jumped 9.8% to $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.24 beat the analyst consensus...
Fortinet Analysts Lift Price Targets Post Compelling Billings Growth In Q4 And Guidance
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Fortinet Inc FTNT with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $68. FTNT reported a very solid 4Q. While revenue was below, billings growth of 31-32% Y/Y modestly exceeded the Street's ~30% Y/Y forecast. More importantly, FTNT provided a much better-than-expected outlook for 2023 that includes billings growth of 21% Y/Y.
Chipotle Shares Plunge After Q4 Print, But 4 Analysts Are Still Happy: Here's Why
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG were heavily shorted during pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target to from $1,600 to $1,800. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform...
Coty Reports Q2 Earnings Above Street View; Says January Sales Growth Trends Accelerated Sequentially
Coty Inc COTY reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $1.52 billion, beating the consensus of $1.50 billion. Like-For-Like (LFL) revenue increased 4% Y/Y, driven by a 3% increase in Prestige and a 6% increase in Consumer Beauty. Revenue in the Americas rose 6% Y/Y, EMEA decreased...
Ingredion Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q4; Bottom-Line Beats Street View
Ingredion Inc INGR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year to $1.99 billion, missing the consensus of $2.04 billion. Sales in North America increased 17% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, South America rose 13% to $289 million, Asia-Pacific grew 5% to $282 million, and EMEA climbed 7% to $202 million.
Why Under Armour Stock Is Sprinting Higher Today
Under Armour Inc UA UAA shares are trading higher Wednesday after the athletic apparel company turned in better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year earnings outlook. What Happened: Under Armour said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $1.55 billion, according to Benzinga...
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
