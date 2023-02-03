Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Pro-Am portion of the Pebble Beach golf tournament over the weekend — but as with seemingly everything Rodgers does these days, it was not without controversy. Playing with professional partner Ben Silverman, Rodgers edged out Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO Don Colleran by one stroke, finishing 26-under through three rounds. But Rodgers entered the tournament with a suspiciously high handicap of 10, meaning he was given 10 strokes each round. Pro golfer Keith Mitchell — who played the Pro-Am version of the tournament with Rodgers’ NFL rival, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was not shy...

1 DAY AGO