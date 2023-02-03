Read full article on original website
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
NFL World Reacts To The Greg Olsen Broadcasting News
With Tom Brady making his plans for the year 2023 pretty clear, the situation for FOX's top NFL color commentator Greg Olsen has also cleared up a ton. On Monday, Brady revealed on The Herd that he is planning to join the FOX broadcast booth in 2024 rather than in 2023. As a result, Olsen now gets ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Why Chiefs Traded Tyreek Hill to Dolphins Instead of Jets
The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2023 season. The Chiefs received a cache of draft picks with their March 2022 trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and it was very much by design. Before the trade was completed, there were...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs Announcement
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught on camera during Sunday's Pro Bowl. It appeared that ESPN caught Diggs getting a little up close and personal with some of the cheerleaders. but the star wideout claimed to have a good excuse for his actions. "I had to fix my mask I promise I ...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Davante Adams' Pro Bowl Celebration
Davante Adams hasn't been subtle about his desire to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver invited his former Green Bay Packers teammate to his neighborhood and liked Twitter posts speculating on the Raiders landing Rodgers. He appeared to send a message to the quarterback ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan
The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
Super Bowl opening night returns with energetic atmosphere
PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he’d want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up. Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wild and wacky.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
NFL Star Says These Are The Best Wings In Buffalo
Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Amherst and frequently spends time in Western New York to visit his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" ...
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
Look: Raiders Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Derek Carr
Derek Carr's days as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be numbered by his own admission. It's a reality that's apparently become hard for one Raiders star to accept. Speaking to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby admitted that Carr's status with the Raiders is ...
Keith Mitchell, Josh Allen rage over Aaron Rodgers’ ‘crap’ handicap after Pebble Beach win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Pro-Am portion of the Pebble Beach golf tournament over the weekend — but as with seemingly everything Rodgers does these days, it was not without controversy. Playing with professional partner Ben Silverman, Rodgers edged out Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO Don Colleran by one stroke, finishing 26-under through three rounds. But Rodgers entered the tournament with a suspiciously high handicap of 10, meaning he was given 10 strokes each round. Pro golfer Keith Mitchell — who played the Pro-Am version of the tournament with Rodgers’ NFL rival, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was not shy...
Patriots Set to Hire Oregon Assistant Adrian Klemm, per Report
The former offensive lineman was Bill Belichick’s first draft pick in New England. The Patriots are hiring Adrian Klemm away from Oregon as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Klemm served as Oregon’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach in 2022.
Look: There's A New Favorite To Land Aaron Rodgers Next Season
In a surprising turn of events, the betting odds for Aaron Rodgers' future have shifted in a drastic way. The Packers are no longer considered the favorite to be Rodgers' team for the 2023 season. And despite all the smoke surrounding the Jets, they're not considered the top landing spot for ...
