WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS42.com

Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games

The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games. View the original article to see embedded media. In a turn of events few could’ve seen coming, the inaugural Pro Bowl Games ended in a bit of controversy on Sunday following a play that evoked quite a reaction from AFC coach Peyton Manning.
CBS42.com

LeBron James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James stepped over to his dad’s locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night’s biggest moment. The NBA’s new scoring king tipped his head back in a rich, full-throated laugh when the audio revealed Bronny had anticipated that the historic basket would come on a fadeaway jumper.
LOS ANGELES, CA

