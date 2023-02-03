Read full article on original website
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike
All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stay Selective Amid Rally: 'Understand Difference Between Hype And Hope Versus Cold Hard Reality'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the market movement on Tuesday and said investors should stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. "It's insane that so many people seem to believe the Fed will go from slamming the brakes on the economy to hitting the gas...
Fortinet Analysts Lift Price Targets Post Compelling Billings Growth In Q4 And Guidance
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Fortinet Inc FTNT with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $68. FTNT reported a very solid 4Q. While revenue was below, billings growth of 31-32% Y/Y modestly exceeded the Street's ~30% Y/Y forecast. More importantly, FTNT provided a much better-than-expected outlook for 2023 that includes billings growth of 21% Y/Y.
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss
Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
Bunge Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Expectations; Predicts Favorable Market Environment In 2023
Bunge Ltd BG reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year to $16.66 billion, missing the consensus of $18.22 billion. Net sales from the Agribusiness segment declined 2.8% to $11.98 billion, and Refined & Specialty Oils jumped 9.8% to $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.24 beat the analyst consensus...
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
Cerence Beats On Q1 Backed By Design Wins In Automotive Markets
Cerence Inc CRNC reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 11.4% year-on-year to $83.66 million, beating the consensus of $76.55 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beat the consensus of $0.09. Segments: Revenue from License fell 3.1% Y/Y to $45.42 million, Connected services decreased by 34.7% Y/Y to $18.39 million, and...
Ingredion Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q4; Bottom-Line Beats Street View
Ingredion Inc INGR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year to $1.99 billion, missing the consensus of $2.04 billion. Sales in North America increased 17% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, South America rose 13% to $289 million, Asia-Pacific grew 5% to $282 million, and EMEA climbed 7% to $202 million.
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
Under Armour Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Under Armour Inc UA reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.55 billion. Wholesale revenue increased 7% Y/Y to $820 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue fell 1% to $715 million. Apparel revenue fell 2% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 25%, while Accessories revenue decreased 2%.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.27% to 34,063.42 while the NASDAQ fell 1.33% to 11,952.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 4,130.55. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Chipotle Shares Plunge After Q4 Print, But 4 Analysts Are Still Happy: Here's Why
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG were heavily shorted during pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target to from $1,600 to $1,800. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform...
Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years
The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH. Enphase is a...
VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial
After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after...
