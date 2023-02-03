Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WETM
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – Some of the NFL’s best players will be taking the field Sunday after participating in skills challenges on Thursday as they compete in the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. As players participate in the events, including the first-ever non-contact flag football games, they’ll...
WETM
Broncos Coach Sean Payton Asked About Russell Wilson’s Personal Coach
The new Denver coach addressed the quarterback training with a personal coach at the team’s facility last season. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Broncos prepare to usher in the Sean Payton era, the new coach already appears to be drawing a clear line in the sand in regard to his stance on Russell Wilson’s use of a personal coach at the team’s facility.
WETM
Chiefs Reveal Four Helmet Decals for Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City will have multiple logos on the back of its helmets for Sunday’s big game. When the Chiefs take the field against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, their helmets will include a special series of decals on the back. Kansas City’s helmets will include a Super Bowl...
WETM
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
The secrets behind the Eagles star’s controversial success. It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’...
Comments / 0