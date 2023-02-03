ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer

“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser

“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.  Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.  Anyone with information on the […]
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman died following a standoff with police in Easton Sunday morning. Officers responded to a well-being check on Spooner Street around 11:30 a.m. after a family member reported that their loved one was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone. Upon […]
EASTON, MA

