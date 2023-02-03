Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
Man wanted in Maine arrested in New Bedford
Detectives stopped Julius Andrade, 20, on Mosher Street after they spotted an expired inspection sticker on his car.
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser
“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
newbedfordguide.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
‘I didn’t pull the trigger’: Murderer in 2000 execution-style killing seeks new trial
Kenneth Day was convicted in 2004 for taking part in the carjacking and killing of Jason Burgeson and Amy Shute.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest Westport man after reports of several stolen packages, shoplifting
Police have arrested a Westport man on several charges after reports of multiple thefts. According to Westport Police, on Monday, Detectives executed a search and an arrest warrant at Cornell Road. John A. Taylor III, 51 years old, was placed under arrest without incident. Since November 2022, officers had been...
5 loaded guns seized during Coventry traffic stop
Coventry police stopped George Blais, 55, for motor vehicle violations around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 29. According to officials, the officer spotted weapon accessories under a blanket in the car.
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information on the […]
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman died following a standoff with police in Easton Sunday morning. Officers responded to a well-being check on Spooner Street around 11:30 a.m. after a family member reported that their loved one was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone. Upon […]
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
Comments / 1