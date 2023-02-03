Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Orlando man facing 2 counts of attempted homicide after beating pregnant girlfriend, child
Orlando police charged a man with two counts of attempted homicide Monday after they say he nearly beat his pregnant girlfriend and a child to death.
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say
A child was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon, Orange County officials said.
click orlando
Orange County man accused of voter fraud latest to ask for case dismissal
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
click orlando
DeLand police: Stetson student who died ingested narcotics, according to roommate
DELAND, Fla. – A roommate told Deland Police 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, a student at Stetson University in Deland, had snorted narcotics before he died, according to a police report. Autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released but the police report describes a scene in an on-campus apartment where...
click orlando
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate charged with manslaughter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy accused of shooting and killing his roommate, who was also a deputy, in December has been formally charged with manslaughter, according to a new filing. Records show the state attorney’s office in Brevard County filed the charge on Jan. 27 against...
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
2 moms continue to plead for justice week after sons shot dead in Orange County
A mother is pleading for justice one week after her son’s murder.
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Orlando police investigate deadly shooting outside shopping center
Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.
click orlando
Car consumed by fire in fatal Osceola County rollover crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash off of State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on westbound SR-60, west of Mae Bass Road, troopers said. According to a crash...
Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
click orlando
1 found dead after reported shooting at strip mall near Pine Hills, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was found dead Tuesday after a shooting at a strip mall near Pine Hills, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to 5100 North Lane, east of Pine Hills Road, around 7 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Comments / 0