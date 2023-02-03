Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Broncos Coach Sean Payton Asked About Russell Wilson’s Personal Coach
The new Denver coach addressed the quarterback training with a personal coach at the team’s facility last season. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Broncos prepare to usher in the Sean Payton era, the new coach already appears to be drawing a clear line in the sand in regard to his stance on Russell Wilson’s use of a personal coach at the team’s facility.
Belichick Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Brady on ‘Greatest Career’
The two legends shared a touching moment on the quarterback’s podcast Monday. Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday brought about decidedly less fanfare from around the league as a number of key figures in the quarterback’s accomplished career already delivered heartfelt messages after his announcement last year. However, Bill Belichick–the Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England–delivered an emotional congratulations to his longtime partner on Monday.
Chiefs Superfan Eric Stonestreet on K.C.’s Brain Trust
Eric Stonestreet is an actor on Modern Family, an Emmy winner and a Kansas City, Kan., native. He’s also big into sports, whether driving the pace car at NASCAR races or rooting for his beloved Chiefs. And while he’s wary of overstating his connections with Kansas City’s front office, he has forged ...
Andy Reid Has Had a Tremendous Week
The Chiefs’ coach on cheeseburgers, rappers, having energy for a chubby guy and more. 1. I told you in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts that I hate Super Bowl week. However, there has been one shining light in the darkness: Andy Reid. The lovable head coach of the Chiefs has...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Player Prop Bets to Target
Target these player prop bets for Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, including Patrick Mahomes’s attempts. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles remain small 1.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after opening as 2.5-point favorites. Sportsbooks continue to be flooded with bettors fading...
Seven Nittany Lions receive NFL Draft Scouting Combine invites
(WHTM) – Seven Nittany Lions will head to Indianapolis to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL announced that 319 prospects received an invite to the event, which begins on February 28 and runs through March 6. This year, defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive lineman, PJ Mustipher,...
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
The secrets behind the Eagles star’s controversial success. It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’...
Biggest moments in Super Bowl history enshrined
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Every Super Bowl has a story or a moment that defines that game for generations to come. Some of those moments are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. That’s where Super Bowl glory lives on, with a key play now enshrined from a past Glendale, Arizona Super Bowl.
