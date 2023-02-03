Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
CBS42.com
Eagles’ Howie Roseman Went From ‘Cap Guy’ to Executive of the Year
The GM had an unusual path, but his experience has helped him build a juggernaut in Philadelphia. I have said this since September: It’s the Eagles’ year; the rest of the league is just living in it. They have rolled through their schedule (16–1 in games with their starting quarterback), had two noncompetitive playoff games against the overmatched Giants and quarterback-less 49ers (Philadelphia knocked both of their quarterbacks out of the game) and now are on the verge of a Super Bowl title. I think they will win Sunday, and I’ll go out on a limb and give a hot take: I don’t think it will be close. I think their talent will overwhelm the Chiefs, as it has so many teams this year. Speaking of that talent, I thought I would give an up-close look at the architect of the team, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
CBS42.com
Andy Reid Has Had a Tremendous Week
The Chiefs’ coach on cheeseburgers, rappers, having energy for a chubby guy and more. 1. I told you in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts that I hate Super Bowl week. However, there has been one shining light in the darkness: Andy Reid. The lovable head coach of the Chiefs has...
CBS42.com
Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings
History will be made in Super Bowl LVII and here are the fantasy football rankings to guide you along the way. The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS42.com
Super Bowl LVII Updated MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Co-Favorites
Travis Kelce checks in at +1600 to become the first tight end named Super Bowl MVP. It’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts and then everyone else in the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting market. The Big Game is set to kick off six days from now and the quarterbacks...
CBS42.com
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games. View the original article to see embedded media. In a turn of events few could’ve seen coming, the inaugural Pro Bowl Games ended in a bit of controversy on Sunday following a play that evoked quite a reaction from AFC coach Peyton Manning.
Comments / 0