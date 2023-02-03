ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Eagles’ Howie Roseman Went From ‘Cap Guy’ to Executive of the Year

The GM had an unusual path, but his experience has helped him build a juggernaut in Philadelphia. I have said this since September: It’s the Eagles’ year; the rest of the league is just living in it. They have rolled through their schedule (16–1 in games with their starting quarterback), had two noncompetitive playoff games against the overmatched Giants and quarterback-less 49ers (Philadelphia knocked both of their quarterbacks out of the game) and now are on the verge of a Super Bowl title. I think they will win Sunday, and I’ll go out on a limb and give a hot take: I don’t think it will be close. I think their talent will overwhelm the Chiefs, as it has so many teams this year. Speaking of that talent, I thought I would give an up-close look at the architect of the team, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
Andy Reid Has Had a Tremendous Week

The Chiefs’ coach on cheeseburgers, rappers, having energy for a chubby guy and more. 1. I told you in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts that I hate Super Bowl week. However, there has been one shining light in the darkness: Andy Reid. The lovable head coach of the Chiefs has...
Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings

History will be made in Super Bowl LVII and here are the fantasy football rankings to guide you along the way. The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games

The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games. View the original article to see embedded media. In a turn of events few could’ve seen coming, the inaugural Pro Bowl Games ended in a bit of controversy on Sunday following a play that evoked quite a reaction from AFC coach Peyton Manning.

