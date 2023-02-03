New additions coming to Eastview Mall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastview Mall in Victor is adding four new businesses, following multiple scheduled additions that were announced in 2022.

Coming to Eastview in 2023:

Cinderella Nails

Daily Thread

Dry Goods

Valencia Jewelry

Cinderella Nails is a locally-owned company. The developer of the mall, Wilmorite, said in the nail salon will combine two spaces in the Macy’s area of the mall for a 2,475 sq. ft. space. Wilmorite said the salon offers nail and spa services.

The two other apparel shops, Daily Thread and Dry Goods, will also be in the Macy’s wing. They will be taking up 5,218 sq. ft. and 3,625 sq. ft. respectively.

Valencia Jewelry will open a 1,761 sq. ft. space in Cross Court. The mall also announced that Mario’s Hair Designers will also relocate and open a space there.

“These merchants will enhance our tenant mix while also bringing additional business and selection to the Macy’s Wing,” said Eastview General Manager, Mike Kauffman in a statement.

