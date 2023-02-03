ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

New additions coming to Eastview Mall

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJH4U_0kbc5jn300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastview Mall in Victor is adding four new businesses, following multiple scheduled additions that were announced in 2022.

Coming to Eastview in 2023:

  • Cinderella Nails
  • Daily Thread
  • Dry Goods
  • Valencia Jewelry
Town of Victor loses court ruling, Eastview Mall store still unoccupied

Cinderella Nails is a locally-owned company. The developer of the mall, Wilmorite, said in the nail salon will combine two spaces in the Macy’s area of the mall for a 2,475 sq. ft. space. Wilmorite said the salon offers nail and spa services.

Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling

The two other apparel shops, Daily Thread and Dry Goods, will also be in the Macy’s wing. They will be taking up 5,218 sq. ft. and 3,625 sq. ft. respectively.

Valencia Jewelry will open a 1,761 sq. ft. space in Cross Court. The mall also announced that Mario’s Hair Designers will also relocate and open a space there.

Juan & Maria’s, 4 others, to come to Marketplace Mall

“These merchants will enhance our tenant mix while also bringing additional business and selection to the Macy’s Wing,” said Eastview General Manager, Mike Kauffman in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grocerydive.com

Wegmans rolls out smart cart pilot

Wegmans is testing smart cart technology from Shopic at two stores, a spokesperson for the grocer said in an email. A Shopic representative confirmed that the company is working with Wegmans on the project. One test is taking place at a store the supermarket chain operates on Alberta Drive in...
AMHERST, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E, NYSEG customers voice concerns in Rochester public forum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E and NYSEG customers frustrated about prolonged billing issues were able to air their frustrations in a public forum at Rochester City Hall Tuesday afternoon. A second public forum will be held at the same place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The forums are part of a New York State […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Arc Ontario touts new funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arc Ontario received $25,000 in funding to upgrade its production operations at Finger Lakes Bottling Company. Organizers say the money will help streamline the already established bottling operation to increase competitive employment for individuals with disabilities. The COO of Enterprise Operations for Arc Ontario says this will further enable those […]
ONTARIO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Will Wegmans go back to being open 24 hours?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Will Wegmans ever return to staying open 24 hours a day?. You probably remember all of the changes that businesses had to make at the onset of COVID-19. Restaurants became take-out only, retailers increased their shipping capabilities, and grocery stores like Wegmans reduced their hours. Now...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

East High holds Youth and Community Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic East High School held its Youth and Community Fair in person. In the past the event had to be held virtually as the COVID pandemic limited their abilities to host in-person gatherings. Event organizers say over 30 employers made it to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Eastview Mall announces four new tenants

Victor, N.Y. — Eastview Mall is welcoming four new tenants set to open during the first half of 2023. Cinderella Nails, which offers manicures, pedicures and other spa services, will fill two spaces in the Macy's wing. Cinderella Nails already has locations in Webster and Brighton. Daily Thread will...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer: Billing issue process confusing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues will be able to express their frustrations at a public forum at Rochester City Hall Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers. This following the New York State […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Penfield Town Supervisor resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday. Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen. “I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy