Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project
In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person critically hurt in head-on crash in north Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said three people were hurt, one critically after a two-vehicle head-on crash in north Peoria. The crash happened about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. The fire department put out a news release late Tuesday...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
videtteonline.com
ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown
Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
wlds.com
Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident
One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
newschannel20.com
Missing man from Peoria located
The Peoria man who was last seen on January 25 has been located. Police say that Kyle Swearingen, 48 is doing well. Swearingen was located on Monday.
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
newschannel20.com
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
