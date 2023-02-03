Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect
The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Weird New Greivance Leveled at Kirk Cousins
The NFL tweaked the Pro Bowl this year, promoting safety and lightheartedness, so the game was effectively a flag football exhibition. Predictably — and by a Green Bay Packers-themed voice, no less — Cousins was chided for the flag football outing. Greg Williams from Game On Wisconsin tweeted during the event, “Kirk Cousins not completing a pass within the one-yard line of a flag football game is what you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings QB.“
6 Vikings Who Vanished for Good
A handful of football players unceremoniously leave a football team each year and never really return anywhere else. Such players don’t explicitly retire, nor do they join other teams or practice squads. The 2021 Minnesota Vikings, the final rendition of the team led by Mike Zimmer, had six players...
Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?
The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
Derek Carr Trade Price Could Be Lesson for Vikings
Every year since the Minnesota Vikings 2020 offseason, voices in the Vikings community spitball ways for the franchise to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. The most commonly theorized trade partner is the San Francisco 49ers, and around this time on the calendar — like clockwork — folks surmise how Cousins could be sent to Kyle Shanahan’s team.
The Vikings Made a Certain non-Vikings QB a Lot of Money in 2022
Unbeknownst to them at the time, the Minnesota Vikings helped make a certain quarterback a very affluent man for 2023 and beyond. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are embroiled in contract extension talks, and on the Vikings grandest stage of 2022, Jones exposed Minnesota’s defense to the tune of an impressive playoff win.
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List
The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
Vikings May Have New but Familiar RB Leading the Way in 2023
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings, in many ways, will feel like the new-look Vikings as many longtime veterans will depart, and oodles of free agents will test the open market. Vikings May Have New but Familiar RB Leading the Way in 2023. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah must also make decisions on...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Vikings Defensive Coordinator Search Is Complete
After several weeks of searching, the Vikings finally got their man. Brian Flores will be the new defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, and you should be absolutely stoked. Over the last several weeks, they interviewed or showed interest in several people, including Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and...
1 Viking Significantly More Likely to Stay with Brian Flores Hire
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers as defensive coordinator on Monday, the first large and telling domino of the offseason. The move indicates Minnesota will renew all-in Super Bowl stakes for about the eighth season in a row. Had Flores not been the choice and the...
Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
7 Possible Free Agent Destinations for Irv Smith Jr.
When the Minnesota Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Irv Smith’s future changed with the snap of two fingers. The inevitability of Smith’s departure was enhanced when Hockenson thrived immediately with the Vikings, and the former Detroit Lion stamped a ticket to become Minnesota’s TE1 for the long-term foreseeable future. Smith even seemed to say goodbye to Vikings fans on Instagram after the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants three and half weeks ago.
What Should You Expect from Brian Flores in Minnesota?
After the Minnesota Vikings saw a potential defensive coordinator fit in Ejiro Evero go to the Carolina Panthers, it seemed they might be left without their top options. However, Brian Flores accepted the job alongside Kevin O’Connell, and the defense instantly improved. Now, what will that look like next season?
