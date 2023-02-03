ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect

The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Weird New Greivance Leveled at Kirk Cousins

The NFL tweaked the Pro Bowl this year, promoting safety and lightheartedness, so the game was effectively a flag football exhibition. Predictably — and by a Green Bay Packers-themed voice, no less — Cousins was chided for the flag football outing. Greg Williams from Game On Wisconsin tweeted during the event, “Kirk Cousins not completing a pass within the one-yard line of a flag football game is what you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings QB.“
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

6 Vikings Who Vanished for Good

A handful of football players unceremoniously leave a football team each year and never really return anywhere else. Such players don’t explicitly retire, nor do they join other teams or practice squads. The 2021 Minnesota Vikings, the final rendition of the team led by Mike Zimmer, had six players...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?

The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Derek Carr Trade Price Could Be Lesson for Vikings

Every year since the Minnesota Vikings 2020 offseason, voices in the Vikings community spitball ways for the franchise to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. The most commonly theorized trade partner is the San Francisco 49ers, and around this time on the calendar — like clockwork — folks surmise how Cousins could be sent to Kyle Shanahan’s team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend

At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List

The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defensive Coordinator Search Is Complete

After several weeks of searching, the Vikings finally got their man. Brian Flores will be the new defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, and you should be absolutely stoked. Over the last several weeks, they interviewed or showed interest in several people, including Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

7 Possible Free Agent Destinations for Irv Smith Jr.

When the Minnesota Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Irv Smith’s future changed with the snap of two fingers. The inevitability of Smith’s departure was enhanced when Hockenson thrived immediately with the Vikings, and the former Detroit Lion stamped a ticket to become Minnesota’s TE1 for the long-term foreseeable future. Smith even seemed to say goodbye to Vikings fans on Instagram after the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants three and half weeks ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

What Should You Expect from Brian Flores in Minnesota?

After the Minnesota Vikings saw a potential defensive coordinator fit in Ejiro Evero go to the Carolina Panthers, it seemed they might be left without their top options. However, Brian Flores accepted the job alongside Kevin O’Connell, and the defense instantly improved. Now, what will that look like next season?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

