Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
Nearly 10% of Floridians had health records hacked in 2022, HHS reports
Data from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services showed almost 2 million Floridians had their health records hacked in 2022.
click orlando
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that allow judges to take firearms away from people who show warning signs that they could hurt others or themselves.
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency...
infosecurity-magazine.com
Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected
A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
click orlando
Federal judge blocks Florida push for mental examination of minors seeking transgender care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two minors who are plaintiffs in a challenge to a state rule prohibiting Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender people won’t have to undergo “mental examinations” as requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, a federal judge ruled Monday. Lawyers for the...
click orlando
Florida to conduct statewide tornado drill
FLORIDA – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill to help prepare residents for severe weather events, Wednesday. According to a release from the state’s Division of Emergency Management, the drill is a part of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 6-10. Those participating...
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
click orlando
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Wednesday at an appliance store in Ocala. The event at MVB Appliance begins at 10 a.m., and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story. DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President...
villages-news.com
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
TMH leaders thank HCA, local organizations for help amid IT security issues
Leaders at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) released a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Leon County EMS for their support during ongoing IT issues.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
click orlando
Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation. It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries. Last year,...
10NEWS
FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid
BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
click orlando
The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?
When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety
Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
Comments / 2