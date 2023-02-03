ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing next mass shooting or a breach of rights?

Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that allow judges to take firearms away from people who show warning signs that they could hurt others or themselves.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
click orlando

Florida to conduct statewide tornado drill

FLORIDA – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill to help prepare residents for severe weather events, Wednesday. According to a release from the state’s Division of Emergency Management, the drill is a part of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 6-10. Those participating...
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Wednesday at an appliance store in Ocala. The event at MVB Appliance begins at 10 a.m., and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story. DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President...
villages-news.com

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
click orlando

Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation. It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries. Last year,...
click orlando

The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?

When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
