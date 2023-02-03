There is an update on the location for this year's Double or Nothing. The pay-per-view event debuted in 2019, and has become an annual fixture for AEW. While Double or Nothing has a Las Vegas casino theme, AEW was forced to hold the show inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double or Nothing made its return to "Sin City" in 2022. If you were wondering what the planned location is for Double or Nothing 2023, wonder no more. During an appearance on "The Mark Hoke Show," AEW boss Tony Khan was asked if fans should start preparing for Double or Nothing to be back in Las Vegas this year, and his response was to the point.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO