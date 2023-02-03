Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
Summit County Council nixes ‘a-peel’ of Kamas Valley cidery
An East Side couple hoping to construct a cidery on their property in Marion will be permitted to continue the project after the County Courthouse ruled against neighbors opposing the work. The appellants, Lauren and Michael Halcik and Guy and Melissa Peterson, last week argued the proposed distillery and microbrewery...
Park Record
Editorial: Park City will rise again
If you spend much time in St. Louis, and get out and socialize a bit, sooner or later you’ll get hit with what St. Louisans call The Question: “Where’d you go to high school?”. The answer is meant to do several things: differentiate “real” St. Louisians from...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Trio arrested following theft in Newpark
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an attempted theft last week in Newpark. Business employees discovered that a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise after showing a fake receipt, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Park Record
Park City Library invites the public to chill during Winterfest￼
The Park City Library finds itself in a sort of torpor after the excitement of the holidays and the Sundance Film Festival. So when the Friends of the Park City Library announced it would like to host a winter used book sale, librarians Kate Mapp and Katrina Kmak decided to come up with Winterfest, two days of all-ages fun, designed to enhance the event.
Park Record
Park City police respond to hot tub-related calls, including an ‘awfully loud’ group
The Park City Police Department in early February received a series of complaints about loud people or, in one case, a large group of people as crowds continued to arrive in the week after the end of the Sundance Film Festival. The cases did not appear to be serious, but...
Comments / 0