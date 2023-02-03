Read full article on original website
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Former WWE Official Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Happened Too Soon
The promo exchange between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw" last night has certainly gotten a lot of attention. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas is the latest to celebrate it, labeling it as "absolute gold" during his most recent "Reffin Rant" on Twitter" on Twitter. However, while he was impressed with what the two men said, he did question the timing of it.
Tony Khan Recently Reached Out To Former WWE Star
AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.
Update On Location For 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing
There is an update on the location for this year's Double or Nothing. The pay-per-view event debuted in 2019, and has become an annual fixture for AEW. While Double or Nothing has a Las Vegas casino theme, AEW was forced to hold the show inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double or Nothing made its return to "Sin City" in 2022. If you were wondering what the planned location is for Double or Nothing 2023, wonder no more. During an appearance on "The Mark Hoke Show," AEW boss Tony Khan was asked if fans should start preparing for Double or Nothing to be back in Las Vegas this year, and his response was to the point.
Colt Cabana Explains Why He Got His Job With AEW
All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana is known as a pioneer in the wrestling industry, helping pave the way for the top indie acts that followed in his footsteps with his emphasis on selling merch at shows and his groundbreaking podcast. During a recent conversation on "WTF with Marc Maron," Cabana shared his thoughts on why he was hired by AEW back in 2020.
EJ Nduka Has Big AEW And MLW Matches Tonight
It wasn't too long ago that EJ Nduka reached a career crossroads after he was shockingly released from WWE following his stint in the developmental system as Ezra Judge. Now one of the hottest free agents on the market, Nduka can be found wrestling for both AEW and MLW tonight in the span of a few hours.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Possible Presidential Run
Over the years, there have been a handful of wrestlers who have gotten involved in politics, and when it comes to having political aspirations at one point or another, one who may come as a shock is the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes sat down with fellow...
AEW Rampage Struggles While WWE Smackdown Viewership Soars
"WWE SmackDown" may have dipped down a bit in the ratings in the aftermath of Royal Rumble weekend, but it still remains as the "Head of the Table" for Friday night television. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for last Friday and "SmackDown" led the evening in broadcast primetime coming in at #1 overall for the key demographic.
