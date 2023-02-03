In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO