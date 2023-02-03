Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator
Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
Takeaways From Andy Reid’s Tuesday Media Availability
The Kansas City Chiefs have just a handful of days until their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday night, both teams took the stage for Opening Night festivities and answered plenty of questions about various topics. Head coach Andy Reid provided some updates at the time, with some of his players speaking about their health while also sharing some thoughts on their respective seasons and also Sunday's game.
Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
How Clark Hunt’s vision for the Chiefs transformed his legacy and the team’s trajectory
Back in 2020 when the Chiefs earned a return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt let on that his mother, Norma, had been all but drumming her fingertips on a table anticipating the moment. “‘Clark, it sure would be nice...
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Titans Make Massive Changes to Coaching Staff
NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans made sweeping changes to their offensive coaching staff along with adding some new faces on the defensive coaching staff. The first, and biggest change we saw was Tim Kelly being elevated to offensive coordinator, but that was far from the only change that took place.
Rams Jalen Ramsey: ‘Dirty’ Hit on Tyreek in Pro Bowl? VIDEO
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey has a healthy reputation as the all-too-rare cornerback who is not afraid to tackle. But yes, in the eyes of some he took things a bit too far when he leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the weekend in the Pro Bowl. ... a Pro Bowl that is now supposed to just be a flag football game.
