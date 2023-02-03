ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?

The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From Andy Reid’s Tuesday Media Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs have just a handful of days until their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday night, both teams took the stage for Opening Night festivities and answered plenty of questions about various topics. Head coach Andy Reid provided some updates at the time, with some of his players speaking about their health while also sharing some thoughts on their respective seasons and also Sunday's game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown

In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Titans Make Massive Changes to Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans made sweeping changes to their offensive coaching staff along with adding some new faces on the defensive coaching staff. The first, and biggest change we saw was Tim Kelly being elevated to offensive coordinator, but that was far from the only change that took place.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Rams Jalen Ramsey: ‘Dirty’ Hit on Tyreek in Pro Bowl? VIDEO

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey has a healthy reputation as the all-too-rare cornerback who is not afraid to tackle. But yes, in the eyes of some he took things a bit too far when he leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the weekend in the Pro Bowl. ... a Pro Bowl that is now supposed to just be a flag football game.
LOS ANGELES, CA

