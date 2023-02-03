ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

First Black-owned restaurant opens in Woodley Park

The first Black-owned restaurant is officially open in D.C.'s Woodley Park neighborhood. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant owned by Chefs Lew McAlister and Pinkey Reddick.
fox5dc.com

Valet box filled with keys stolen from RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.

Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center. On DMV Zone, Sierra Fox discusses one restaurant guest's experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 women die after early morning house fire in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two women who were pulled from an early morning house fire in northwest D.C. have died. Police have identified the victims as 87-year-old Lina Russ and 64-year-old Dorlin Russ. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of 8th Street. Firefighters pulled the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear. The student who was filming deleted the video prior to law enforcement’s involvement.
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney

A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase

D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday

WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
WASHINGTON, DC

