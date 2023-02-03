Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
fox5dc.com
First Black-owned restaurant opens in Woodley Park
The first Black-owned restaurant is officially open in D.C.'s Woodley Park neighborhood. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant owned by Chefs Lew McAlister and Pinkey Reddick.
fox5dc.com
Turkey Earthquake: Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help
CHANTILLY, Va. - Fairfax County's Urban Search and Rescue Team has been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. The team consists of 79 members and six dogs. Among those assisting are emergency managers, physicians, paramedics, structural...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County parents train to stop overdoses
Fifty families from High Point High School went home from a Prince George's County Public Schools community meeting armed with Narcan, the opioid and Fentanyl overdose reversal drug, Tuesday night. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the event.
fox5dc.com
Valet box filled with keys stolen from RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.
Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center. On DMV Zone, Sierra Fox discusses one restaurant guest's experience.
fox5dc.com
2 women die after early morning house fire in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two women who were pulled from an early morning house fire in northwest D.C. have died. Police have identified the victims as 87-year-old Lina Russ and 64-year-old Dorlin Russ. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of 8th Street. Firefighters pulled the...
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
fox5dc.com
Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
fox5dc.com
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear. The student who was filming deleted the video prior to law enforcement’s involvement.
fox5dc.com
Controversial Prince William County data center vote deferred until March
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has deferred the vote on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow to later this year. The board met overnight and decided to postpone the decision until Tuesday, March 7. This new plan has been the subject...
fox5dc.com
'No to data centers': Protestors push back in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Behind the double doors at the Prince William County Administration Building are a number of residents asking the board of supervisors to say, "No to data centers." "We are pushing back. We've had enough," said Steven Pleickhardt. Residents in Bristow and neighboring communities chanted and lined up...
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
fox5dc.com
Hawk mascot stolen from River Hill High School; officials searching for answers
HOWARD COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - River Hill High School is asking for the community's help locating a hawk mascot that is used to raise money for the school. The missing hawk is an approximately 7’ tall hand-painted Hawk character made from plywood that greets students as they drive onto campus.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
fox5dc.com
Free steering wheel locks for some Hyundai owners in Prince William County
WASHINGTON - Following a string of thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles, the car company is providing Prince William County Police Department with steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers. The free steering wheel locks will be handed out to Prince William County residents who own or lease a Hyundai without push-button ignitions...
fox5dc.com
Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney
A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
fox5dc.com
Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase
D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large
A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East.
fox5dc.com
3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
