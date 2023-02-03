ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Wichita Eagle

Microsoft to add AI features to Bing and Edge in growing tech rivalry

Microsoft will add artificial intelligence-powered features, including chat, to its search engine, Bing, and its browser Edge, the software giant announced at a day-long event at its Redmond campus on Tuesday. The move signals the importance tech companies have recently placed on AI. "It's a new day in search, it's...

