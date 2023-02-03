ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nlrgr_0kbc4NbO00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois.

Judge T. Scott Webb said he based his decision on the likelihood the lawsuit would succeed.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has promised to challenge the temporary restraining order, though the Attorney General lost an appeal on a similar lawsuit in Effingham County earlier this week.

The plaintiffs challenge exemptions that, for instance, would allow a county jail corrections officer to buy and own a .50 caliber rifle — but not an average citizen.

Among those who are part of the White County gun ban challenge: former Republican gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 64

bcab
4d ago

Good, hopefully it will hold up. These people blame America citizens. Well if these people want guns, they know how to get them. Our Government is playing stupid, they nk this also. They are just playing between the people and Pritzker or anyone else involved.

Reply(21)
22
ASSRYIAN/IRAQI??✝️??
4d ago

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." WAKE UP AMERICA 🇺🇸

Reply
8
Deez Nutz
4d ago

I renewed my NRA membership today. The NRA is also challenging Fat Boy's firearms ban. Anyone who sues Prickster over his dictatorship policies I will support.

Reply
7
Related
advantagenews.com

Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success

While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Court rulings against gun regulations across U.S. could have ramifications in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case challenging that state’s gun laws, a new precedent was set. Gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said no longer are courts to balance public safety with fundamental rights. Instead, he said, courts are to rule on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments

(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law

A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Miller to boycott Biden's address; cockfighting spurs confiscated

Miller to boycott Biden's address Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court

A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email

(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan, asked the judge in his corruption trial to bar any evidence related to the email. McClain's attorneys also want to bar any mention of the $23 million that AT&T Illinois paid to the federal government as...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

3rd circuit court hears arguments in lawsuit challenging Illinois' new gun ban

(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge heard arguments Friday in another challenge to the constitutionality of Illinois' new ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic handguns and rifles and magazines over a certain capacity. The judge from Macon County took a request by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and several other plaintiffs to issue a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the law under advisement. The case...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Illinois to conduct cannabis industry disparity study

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office announced the official commissioning of their Disparity and Availability Study. The study aims to collect and analyze data if discrimination exists in the cannabis industry as well as accessibility issues. The study will also introduce any barriers of entry into the industry, as well as make […]
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy