Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois.

Judge T. Scott Webb said he based his decision on the likelihood the lawsuit would succeed.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has promised to challenge the temporary restraining order, though the Attorney General lost an appeal on a similar lawsuit in Effingham County earlier this week.

The plaintiffs challenge exemptions that, for instance, would allow a county jail corrections officer to buy and own a .50 caliber rifle — but not an average citizen.

Among those who are part of the White County gun ban challenge: former Republican gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey.

