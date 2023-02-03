Broken ankle to sideline Padres infielder Eguy Rosario until midsummer

Eguy Rosario will have to wait some time before he can compete for a bench job.

The 23-year-old prospect broke his ankle earlier this offseason during sprint work in winter ball, an injury that will sideline him until midsummer. Before the injury, which required surgery, Rosario would have had an extensive opportunity to play in front of the big-league coaching staff while many of the Padres' regulars play in the World Baseball Classic.

Ranked No. 5 in the Padres’ top-30 prospects by MLB.com, Rosario hit .242/.306/.272 in 11 games while playing for Aguilas in the Dominican Republic this winter and .136/.269/.136 in seven games for Santurce in the Puerto Rican winter league.

Rosario hit .288/.368/.508 with 22 homers, 81 RBIs and 21 steals in 124 games for Triple-A El Paso in 2022. The effort earned him a brief look in the majors over the summer; Rosario went 1-for-5 with a walk over seven appearances before returning to the Chihuahuas to finish the season.

Rosario, who boasts the best infield arm in the farm system, saw time in the minors last year at shortstop, third base and second base.

Had he been healthy, the right-handed-hitting Rosario would have competed in spring for a bench job alongside the likes of Brandon Dixon and Matt Batten , both of whom also saw limited action last year with the Padres.

Dixon was the last of that trio to be called up but made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the Padres’ wild-card roster against the Mets.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .