Netflix password-sharing rules were posted early by accident

By Jacob Siegal
 5 days ago
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Next month, Netflix will roll out new anti-password sharing features in the United States and other territories. Netflix updated its Help Center to reflect the new rules for password sharing earlier this week, but according to Netflix, that update was made in error. Therefore, we still don’t know what the password-sharing rules for US subscribers will look like.

Netflix password-sharing rules aren’t finalized

As noted by The Streamable, the Netflix support page for “Sharing your Netflix account” received a substantial update this week. The support document explained that Netflix accounts could only be shared within one household going forward. Netflix would require users to open the app once every 31 days to ensure their devices were associated with their primary location.

The document also explained that anyone who tries to sign into your account from a new location will be blocked from doing so and will receive a prompt to sign up for their own account. There are also limits to how many devices you can use at your primary location.

This set off a firestorm online, but on Wednesday, all of the updates to the Help Center vanished without a trace. The support page now looks the same as it did last week, without any mention of blocking devices or primary locations. So what happened?

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries,” a Netflix spokesperson revealed to The Streamable on Wednesday. “We have since updated it.”

According to The Streamable, the spokesperson added that if and when such significant changes were to be planned for other territories, Netflix would communicate the details of those changes to customers before rolling them out. In other words, there’s no guarantee our rules will end up being the same as the rules in Chile, Costa Rice, and Peru.

BGR.com

Everything to know before you dive into You Season 4 on Netflix

Some of Netflix’s biggest releases in recent months have included the streaming giant’s book adaptations — titles like All Quiet on the Western Front, Blonde, and Lockwood & Co. The Penn Badgley-led thriller series You, Season 4 of which hits Netflix on Thursday, is another such example, and an extremely popular one, at that.
BGR.com

Disney pulled a Simpsons episode because the company makes too much money from China

In recent years, Disney has increasingly tried to assert itself as a champion of progressive causes and also pushed for its content to be more inclusive — as seen, for example, in the company’s 2017’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, which featured the first openly gay character in a Disney film. Even so, there does seem to be a clear limit to the kinds of causes that the entertainment giant is willing to go to bat for. Based on Disney’s decision to appease China and pull an episode of The Simpsons from Disney Plus in Hong Kong, for example, standing up for human rights there is apparently a bridge too far.
BGR.com

Netflix password sharing crackdown could cause millions of users to cancel

As a result of Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing, social media is replete these days with declarations from angry users about how they’ll cancel their subscriptions when that move finally takes effect. Separate from that anecdotal data, though, the results of a new survey from the investment bank Jefferies offers some even clearer insights and actual numbers around what the impact of this move from Netflix might be.
ZDNet

McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money

The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
Upworthy

Man shares travel hack that made his business class flight 'cheaper than economy'

It feels safe to assume that if money were no object, people would always choose to travel business class over economy. After all, who doesn’t want a fast check-in, fancy food and drink choices and more of that sweet, spacious legroom? However, at anywhere between four to ten times the price of a regular economy ticket, this style of traveling remains a fantasy for many who simply can’t afford it. Luckily, thanks to one man’s clever travel hack, that fantasy might be more achievable than we realize. Cameron Stewart, a British photojournalist and camera operator, recently shared how he was able to score business class tickets at a fraction of the price, simply by switching the website language from English to Spanish.
BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
BGR.com

Squid Game reality show was rigged, contestants claim

Last June, Netflix announced a reality competition show based on its original series Squid Game. The show, creatively titled Squid Game: The Competition, would feature 456 players competing in challenges similar to those from the Netflix series for a record-breaking cash prize of $4.56 million. Unfortunately, according to contestants, the competition show was a rigged disaster that mirrored Squid Game more closely than any of them could have imagined.
BGR.com

M2 Pro Mac mini shows the power of Apple silicon compared to $15K Mac Pro

Unveiled a few weeks ago, the M2 Pro Mac mini is an impressive machine that blurs the line between the 2022 Mac Studio and the 2019 Mac Pro. While the Cupertino firm is due to release an Apple silicon Mac Pro soon, rumors so far show that this product might not be as modular as users would expect, and it wouldn’t have many that features to differentiate it from the Mac Studio – which is why Apple may not release a new iteration of this product for a while.
BGR.com

WhatsApp Status adds five new features for iOS and Android users

The Stories-like WhatsApp Status feature has received five new privacy functions that will make the popular disappearing posts even more fun and personal to use. The announcement was made through a blog post. Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They...
BGR.com

Long-promised Apple Pay Later feature is coming soon

Announced at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later is one of the features planned to launch during iOS 16’s lifecycle. Exclusive to the US, this function will bring a “seamless and secure way” to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind.
BGR.com

Apple confirms Apple Pay will debut in South Korea in the coming months

Apple Pay has been set to come to South Korea for a while now. In November, some promo images led people to believe the service would launch at the end of that month, but a few days later, the country’s Financial Supervisory Service said it needed to discuss a few questions before making Apple’s payment system available in South Korea.
BGR.com

SNL turned Mario Kart into a hilarious The Last of Us-inspired sketch with Pedro Pascal

HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV shows on any platform right now, with audience numbers setting new records from one week to the next. No surprise, then, that Saturday Night Live would figure out a way to give an affectionate nod to the apocalyptic series over the weekend. With Pedro Pascal hosting the latest episode of SNL, that was pretty much a foregone conclusion, right?
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BGR.com

Preorder the OnePlus 11 and get a $100 Amazon gift card

In our OnePlus 11 review, we covered all the key areas where the latest OnePlus phone improves upon its predecessors. From the display and overall performance to camera quality and software, OnePlus has made impressive strides. If you’ve seen all you need to see and you know the OnePlus 11...
New York Post

This $25 digital sim card is a great hack for international travelers

Traveling gets more expensive every year, especially when it’s done abroad. The average American spends roughly $271 a day during an international trip, and that’s not even taking into account flights, lodging, local transportation, and food. Throw in miscellaneous expenses like tickets to tourist spots and cellphone data, and you just might put yourself in the red if you’re not careful with your budget.
BGR.com

Apple execs on M2 chips, best time to buy a Mac, and macOS for gaming

Apple recently unveiled new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. In the second generation of its custom silicon chips, the company made them around 20% faster than its predecessors and continues to overscore Intel compared to its current generation. To TechCrunch,...
BGR.com

BGR.com

