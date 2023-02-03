"Green comet" visible in overnight sky for the first time in 50,000 years

We've got a visitor in the night sky for a few more nights.

Comet C/2022 E-3 ZTF is visible--just barely--if you know where to look.

Former WCCO Meteorologist Mike Lynch said it only appears green if you photograph it, and it last came close to enough to Earth to see it 50,000 years ago. Many have said it may never come this way again.

Lynch said the moon may be too bright to see it in the evening hours.

"You might be better off finding it in the morning," he said from Silver City, New Mexico, where he was able to photograph it. "Go to the North Star, and look about 15 degrees to the lower left."

He explained that 15 degrees would be about "a fist and a half."