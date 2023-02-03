ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT: Jets should have a plan in place to make push for Daniel Jones

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
 5 days ago

The Jets aren’t hiding the fact that they need a quarterback to take the next step. Which quarterback they eventually try to pursue to fill that clear void remains to be seen.

As the wait continues, and will into the offseason, BT threw out a wild card.

“I'm all in on the Jets having a plan devised around Daniel Jones now,” BT said. “I don't mean a Hail Mary plan. It’s not even that I necessarily want him. I prefer Rogers, but I want somebody good, and he's good.

“Not a Hail Mary plan where they can just like, ‘Oh God, desperation. Let's go give Danny Jones’ reps a call.’ No, I mean they've got to have in their own minds a plan that is softly, at the minimum, centered around Daniel jones, a viable plan. Because there is a possibility alright, that Aaron Rodgers either retires or goes to Vegas…that Derek Carr is already connected to the Panthers. That worries me. I'm not interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, I'm sorry…No other options really are enticing.”

Jones is likely going to stay a Giant, as the team has openly expressed its desire to retain him, but could Gang Green swoop in and offer Jones a chance to play with a young core of studs at the skill positions with a stout defense on the other side, all without having to relocate?

BT says the Jets should at least give it a shot, if it even becomes a possibility.
Odds are, the Giants agree to a deal with Jones or use the franchise tag.

“Daniel Jones' demand just spiked with Tom Brady's retirement,” BT said. “And when you've got very few options as there are in terms of real, viable quarterbacks, yet a whole list of teams that are gonna be chasing one, you better have some good plans out there. I know Rodgers is one and I know Derek Carr is two. If those things fall through, I'm sorry, Cohen didn't do it with Judge, I know the Yankees didn't do it with deGrom, but to hell with the friendship…if you have to, you might have to steal Daniel Jones.”

