Thoughts on Fans Turning on Tony Romo, Report of ‘Intervention’ with CBS

The backlash seems reminiscent of what Joe Buck went through.

1. I will not be earning my pay from SI today because I know I’m supposed to come in hot with a blazing take on Tony Romo and Andrew Marchand’s report that CBS held an “intervention” with Romo before the season to get him back on track as a broadcaster, but I just don’t have one.

CBS denied there was an intervention, saying, “To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization; we meet regularly with our on-air talent.”

But whether the talk between Romo and CBS was an intervention or just a meeting about Romo’s performance, CBS can’t deny that he has become the center of backlash. How much stock CBS should put into the backlash is another story. Networks shouldn’t really pay attention to what people are saying on Twitter. But networks also don’t want to get bashed every week on Twitter. So CBS definitely has an issue on its hands, but I don’t think it’s as severe as the World Wide Web would have you believe.

I shared my thoughts on what’s going on with Romo in the “Traina Thoughts” segment on this week’s SI Media with Jimmy Traina .

Here are a few more thoughts.

Do I think Romo has regressed following his first couple of years on CBS? Yes.

Do I think Romo has regressed to the point where the onslaught of constant criticism is warranted? No.

Do I think Romo’s performance was hurt by someone, probably at CBS, telling him to stop doing the predictions that he had done early in his broadcasting career? Yes.

Do I think some of the backlash is driven by Romo’s $180 million contract? Yes.

Do I think Romo has become the Joe Buck of Twitter, where it’s just become the cool thing to bash the guy, and people who don’t even dislike Romo are chiming in because it’s the thing to do now? Yes.

Do I think Romo would be better off toning things down just a little bit? Yes.

Do I think Romo has been hurt by the emergence of Greg Olsen on Fox, who he is now being compared to every Sunday? Yes.

Do I still enjoy listening to Romo? Yes.

And that’s all I have to say about Tony Romo, so let’s focus on a much better intervention.

2. I don’t know if this a work or a shoot, and I couldn’t possibly have less interest in whichever Paul brother this is, but I want to give props to whoever made this promo for Bomani Jones’s HBO show because it’s the perfect tease and has me wanting to know what happens next.

3. I’m gonna do my best to explain this for those of you don't listen to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on SiriusXM each weekday.

Every year, Russo runs a Super Bowl trivia contest where winners get a trip to the Big Game. In order to win, you have to answer four questions. There are all sorts of rules, like there would be for any giveaway done by a legit company. Apparently, some folks have tried to bend those rules this year, and one contestant who won on Thursday allegedly misrepresented himself when he called in, thus disqualifying himself and causing Russo to blow a gasket in a vintage rant.

4. If you’re an old-school WWE fan, you will appreciate this “Perfect” performance from Kyle Brandt and Kirk Cousins.

And here’s the original for those of you who’d like to reminisce.

5. Conspiracy theorists can have a field day with this one. Is Tom Brady’s retirement just a big scam so he can plug his movie?

6. This week's SI Media Wi th Jimmy Traina features a conversation with ESPN legend Chris Berman.

Berman talks about anchoring ESPN’s Super Bowl postgame coverage each year, why NFL Primetime is still so beloved, offers he had to leave ESPN over the years and whether any athletes ever complained about the nickname he gave them.

We also discuss the best sports studio shows of all time, the NFL getting so deep into the betting world, why the NFL even thinking about playing the AFC and NFC title games at neutral sites is a terrible idea and more.

Following Berman, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal discuss why NFL rules analysts on TV are annoying, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, Sal getting recognized at an NHL game, Jimmy’s mom getting into a Facebook tiff and much more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This actually happened during the NFL Pro Bowl.

