Former Celtics Target Reportedly Back On Trade Block Before Deadline
Christian Wood apparently has caught the eye of the Boston Celtics in the past. And the current Dallas Mavericks big man seemingly is back on the trade block ahead of the league’s deadline Thursday. As it relates to the Celtics, Boston reportedly expressed interest in Wood before the 2020...
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Anthony Davis Ripped As Video Shows Lackluster Reaction To LeBron James’ Feat
LeBron James brought everyone at Crypto.com Arena to their feet Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar knocked down a third-quarter fadeaway to make himself the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Well, everyone besides Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. A video from behind the Lakers bench surfaced after James made...
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Owner Didn’t Want To Trade Star To This Team
After Kyrie Irving was shipped to Dallas, it was reported the Nets and the Lakers had “several conversations” about a potential deal for the star guard. Well, those talks might have been nothing more than a formality. Los Angeles was viewed among the likeliest landing spots for Irving...
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
How Kyrie Irving Reportedly Feels After Trade To Mavericks
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets and he received just that as Brooklyn reportedly dealt the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, a mere two days after Irving’s request. The talented-yet-controversial All-NBA guard is said to be “ecstatic” about the joining the Mavericks...
Warriors to Watch Draymond Green and Stephen Curry's Minutes
Even for NBA players, time is unforgiving. In the autumn years of their dynasty, the Golden State Warriors need to make certain concessions for their aging roster. Specifically, Steve Kerr noted that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry would continue to see decreased usage as they look to preserve their aging core’s shelf life over an 82-game season.
Cleveland Cavaliers Futures Odds: Are Upstart Cavs Legitimate Contenders?
The Cleveland Cavaliers, lurking in the midst of the Eastern Conference title chase, are trending upwards and not to be taken lightly. With a record of 22-50 just two seasons ago, the Cavs, under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, have continued their dramatic climb – a team that could surprise even further as the postseason draws near.2022-23 Record: 34-22 (4th in Eastern Conference)
LeBron James Speaks Out After Lakers Can’t Land Kyrie Irving
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to move forward this season without an added boost from eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving. LA reportedly was among the potential suitors for Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets opted to trade him Sunday to the Dallas Mavericks. Following the agreement between...
Kevin Durant For Jaylen Brown? Celtics Should Steer Clear Of Blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets have once again reached a major crossroads, and future of superstar Kevin Durant is up in the air. It took no time at all for the Boston Celtics to be named as a potential landing spot if Durant tries to pull a Kyrie Irving and force his way out of Brooklyn.
How Nets Reportedly Are Handling Kevin Durant Trade Inquiries
The recent trade of Kyrie Irving caused many to speculate how the Brooklyn Nets could proceed with Kevin Durant and how the superstar talent might react to the organization’s move. At least in the short term, it appears Durant will remain in Brooklyn. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday afternoon...
Enes Freedom Takes Shot At LeBron James After Lakers Star Breaks NBA Record
Not everyone in the basketball community celebrated LeBron James on Tuesday night when the Lakers star notched another crowning achievement. Congratulatory messages on social media were delivered in abundance for James, whose 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But there was one noteworthy post on the opposite end of the spectrum from Enes Freedom, who’s developed a knack for trying to spoil others’ moments by loudly promoting his own agenda.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: What Suns Offered Nets For Star Guard
The Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving on Sunday, and the Lakers reportedly made a competitive offer to the Nets for LeBron James’ old teammate. But Dallas and Los Angeles apparently weren’t the only teams in pursuit of the star point guard over the weekend. The Suns, who entered Monday...
Why Everyone Roasted Lakers Big Man After LeBron James Broke Record
Even though everyone and their mother knew where the ball was going Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers center Thomas Bryant couldn’t help but let his fundamentals take over. Los Angeles seemingly had one clear objective against Oklahoma City, and it wasn’t to earn a win over the 11th-place...
NBA Bettors Firing On Luka Doncic, Mavericks After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks needed to provide Luka Doncic with a star-caliber complement and the organization did just that Sunday as it traded with the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. Irving’s arrival in Dallas gives Doncic the best player he’s played with during his four-plus year career. If all...
