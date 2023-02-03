ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Florida woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from ticket she got at Circle K

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2T4G_0kbc3ZhP00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman became a millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a previous Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery said Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from the Sept. 28, 2022, Powerball drawing.

Recreational marijuana legalization getting closer to Florida ballot

Gaiwan’s Power Play ticket, which she bought at the Circle K at 4950 Babcock Street Northeast in Palm Bay, matched all five white ball numbers, but it did not match the Power Ball.

The Circle K will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The next PowerBall drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. EDT Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $700 million.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WASHINGTON STATE
wild941.com

Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified

Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL
10NEWS

1 lucky Floridian became a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing

TAMPA, Fla. — One lucky Floridian became a millionaire overnight after matching five regular Powerball numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball. The other million-dollar tickets were found in New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy