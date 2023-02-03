Read full article on original website
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!
Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]
On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Want to Live On A Shire? Rent This Enchanted Cabin In Coeymans Hollow
According to looper.com, the Lord of the rings movies have generated approximately $6 billion dollars. That means there are a lot of people around the world that love the fantasy, the Hobbits and the landscape of Middle-Earth. Now you can experience your own hobbit magic right here in New York.
Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom
Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Rensselaer County Site Getting Chick-fil-A & New Aldi’s Soon
There is more development planned in Rensselaer County. This time there will be a new Chick-fil-A and Aldi grocery store going in. The area is already being developed at a rapid rate. Where is the Development Going?. The site has already been cleared and is being prepared for construction to...
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
Major Educational Upgrade Planned for New York State Colleges, Including UAlbany!
As part of the New York Budget Presentation, Governor Kathy Hochul presented a plan for improving the educational standard of New York's state schools, and specifically, its four university centers. The plan involves matching funds that are donated to the schools privately, funds that would be geared toward hiring faculty, developing new degrees, and much more.
