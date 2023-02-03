ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

104.5 The Team

Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
104.5 The Team

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
104.5 The Team

Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!

Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]

On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom

Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
104.5 The Team

Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
104.5 The Team

