KELOLAND TV
Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
KELOLAND TV
AG Jackley releases draft ballot explanations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota AG Marty Jackley has released draft ballot explanations for a proposed Constitutional Amendment and a proposed Initiated Measure, both entitled: Prohibiting Taxes On Anything Sold for Human Consumption. Both draft explanations can be found on the Draft Ballot Explanations page on the Attorney...
KELOLAND TV
House broadens ban on healthcare non-competes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More of South Dakota’s healthcare professions would be covered by a ban against non-compete clauses in employment contracts under a proposal that has the governor’s backing. The state House of Representatives voted 63-5 on Tuesday to add respiratory care practitioners, physical therapists, licensed...
KELOLAND TV
Governors Cyber Academy to launch this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From computers, to math, to engineering, Harrisburg High School junior Lindsay Wurth is interested in it all. A pilot program allowed her to take a dual credit computer science class through Dakota State University last fall. “I was able to learn a lot about...
KELOLAND TV
Abortion bill tabled; 2 $50K Powerball winners; State of the Union preview
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of Midday in KELOLAND On The Go. A bill that would have clarified the language of South Dakota’s abortion ban has been tabled by the bill’s sponsor. Republican representative Taylor Rehfeldt...
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
KELOLAND TV
SD as a top 10 vacation destination goal for tourism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state wants to make South Dakota a top 10 vacation destination over the next decade. “It’s not going to be easy,” said Jim Hagen, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism during his Feb. 7 presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriation.
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate turns down state motto for license plates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — “Under God, the People Rule” won’t be added to South Dakota license plates. State senators rejected the proposal Monday. SB-133 failed on a 12-23 vote. The Senate Transportation Committee had endorsed it 5-1 last week. A 1941 state law already requires a...
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
KELOLAND TV
House: No more drop boxes in SD elections
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drop boxes for receiving absentee election ballots would be illegal under a proposal moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature. The state House of Representatives voted 57-11 on Tuesday. HB-1165 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Lead sponsor there is Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer.
Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care
Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
gowatertown.net
Two South Dakota sheriffs invited by Congressman Dusty Johnson to tonight’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has chosen Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman to be his guest at tonight’s State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
KEVN
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
