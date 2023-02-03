Read full article on original website
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
Maine May Make A Massive Increase To Distracted Driving Fines
Even though most people, when asked, would admit that they understand playing around on their phone while they are dirivng could lead to deadly consequences. it took a law to get most people to stop. For some people, even the threat of fine has not gotten them to stop using...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 Mass. women arrested following Bangor drug bust
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts women were arrested and more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by drug enforcement agents in Bangor Thursday night. State police say two women from Lawrence were arrested Thursday night in Bangor around 10 p.m. They say they were trying to sell the...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Folks, I want you to look at this face and try and explain to me why Chip doesn't have a home. He looks like the jolliest fella on the street. He is going to make a family so much more wholesome.
Comments / 4