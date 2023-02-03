Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
Super Bowl opening night returns with energetic atmosphere
PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he’d want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up. Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wild and wacky.
WTVW
Trent Dilfer Unimpressed With Feats by Brady, Rodgers, Current NFL QBs
The current UAB coach made the comment during the ESPN documentary “Bullies of Baltimore.”. Trent Dilfer is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who can thank most of his success to being a very good game manager. The fella knew what he was working with and didn’t try to do anything crazy.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WTVW
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both...
WTVW
5 things to know about Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Arizona (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and we have everything you need to know about Sunday’s super-sized showdown airing on Fox. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that means two brothers are squaring off. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going up against big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0