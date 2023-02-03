Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead
Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Surround your senses with 'Gratefully...
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!
Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]
On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom
Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
MHLC protects 846 acres of farmland in Montgomery County
The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has completed three conservation easements to protect 846 acres of Creek Acres Farm in the Town of Florida in Montgomery County. The conservation easements will ensure the farmland is forever available for agricultural use.
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
